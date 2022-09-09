ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

URA sells Larimer property to Steel City Squash to build new recreation, education facility

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235wns_0hoyfIJ700

Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority Board has voted to sell land in the city’s Larimer neighborhood to a local nonprofit that will build a recreation and education center on the site.

The board unanimously voted to sell the property on Larimer Avenue to Steel City Squash, a nonprofit that launched in 2015 to provide programming for the city’s youths. The organization offers education, mentoring, community service and travel opportunities, and teaches the sport of squash.

The authority is selling the land for $122,000 plus costs.

Steel City Squash plans to use the site for a new $9.9 million, 19,000-square-foot facility will include squash courts, classrooms, exercise equipment and community meeting spaces.

“This is going to be really good for Larimer and just tremendous for the city as a whole,” said R. Daniel Lavelle, the URA board’s vice chair and a City Council member.

The program is being funded by various grants, the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, private financing and a capital campaign.

URA financing for the initiative includes an Avenues of Hope Commercial Real Estate loan for $200,000.

Lafe Metz of Steel City Squash told the URA that the nonprofit was “immensely grateful” for the authority’s support.

URA board member Lindsay Powell credited the nonprofit for working with neighborhood groups to address any concerns they may have had about the development.

