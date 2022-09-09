The Cañon City man convicted more than 20 years ago in connection to the murder of a Royal Gorge Bridge & Park night watchman filed a motion in August to reduce his sentence. Justin David Conner, 43, alleges that the Department of Corrections is taking the position that he has at least 13 more years to serve by not honoring a recent court ruling that he be resentenced because he was not offered the original 52-year plea deal by his attorneys.

