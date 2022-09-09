Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Fremont County Manager Sunny Bryant named Deputy County Administrator for El Paso County
Fremont County Manager Sunny Bryant recently tendered her resignation after being named the new Deputy County Administrator for El Paso County. Bryant said it was a bittersweet decision. She will go from serving a county of about 48,000 people to a county of 720,000. It likely will be a challenge, but that’s what she looks most forward to.
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a store in North Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an armed robbery at a store in the 7400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8:15 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly stole The post Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Woman killed in four-car crash on S. Pueblo Blvd. identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a serious four-car crash on Saturday at the intersection of South Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The intersection of S. Pueblo Blvd and […]
Suspects arrested in relation to multiple bank robberies
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested several suspects who were involved in multiple bank robberies. According to PPD, on Aug. 22 at around 4:45 p.m., the First Oak Bank located near Highway 50 and Outlook Boulevard was robbed. Pueblo Police arrested 34-year-old Shawnay Najera for robbery and 26-year-old Steven Fernandez for […]
Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Pueblo Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a bank robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported that on August 22, 2022, the First Oak Bank was robbed. PPD says that four individuals have been arrested for that robbery. 34-year-old, Shawna Najera for Robbery. 26-year-old, Steven Fernandez was arrested for Robbery/Complicity. Fernandez is a Pueblo FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal. Najera and Fernandez potentially face additional criminal charges in Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
Seven years later police continue search for missing Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues its search for a man, who was reported missing by his family in 2015. According to CSPD, Martin Hobson was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2015 in southeastern Colorado Springs, near Newton Drive and Chelton Road, where he lived. Since 2015, family […]
WATCH: Thieves carry ATM out of Pueblo business
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday. According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to five years for drug trafficking and money laundering
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 51-year-old Armando DeLeon of Colorado Springs was recently sentenced to just over five years in prison for distributing cocaine and laundering money. According to the Colorado District Attorney's Office, DeLeon sold approximately three kilograms of cocaine to a confidential informant between July 2017 and September...
KRDO
Sentencing for ex-Colorado Springs contractor recorded destroying customer’s shower postponed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sentencing date for a former Colorado Springs contractor caught on camera taking a sledgehammer to a customer's shower has been moved back a month. This postponement was due to his current attorney not showing up in court Thursday. In September 2021, customer Amber Trucke...
KKTV
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and another critically injured after a car rolled down a hill early Sunday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver was likely speeding while traveling in the area of Barnes and Charlotte Parkway just before 1 a.m. He lost control and went over a bridge; the car tumbled downhill and then landed on its roof in the middle of Sand Creek.
Pueblo Police searching for mother and her children
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a mother and her two children. PPD said that they are looking for 33-year-old Marya Garcia and her children 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” García, and 2-year-old, Aemiliaus “Emilio” García. They were last seen in southern Pueblo on Spruce Street off Illinois Avenue and near I-25. […]
Daily Record
Man convicted in murder of Royal Gorge Bridge & Park night watchman files motion to reduce sentence
The Cañon City man convicted more than 20 years ago in connection to the murder of a Royal Gorge Bridge & Park night watchman filed a motion in August to reduce his sentence. Justin David Conner, 43, alleges that the Department of Corrections is taking the position that he has at least 13 more years to serve by not honoring a recent court ruling that he be resentenced because he was not offered the original 52-year plea deal by his attorneys.
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one person is dead after a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday, Sept. 11. According to CSPD at around 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to Barnes Road and Purcell Drive. Officers found a vehicle upside down at the bottom of a ravine just off the […]
20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- A man, with already six DUI charges under his belt, was in an El Paso County courtroom to face his seventh and most recent DUI charge. On April 8, 2022, court documents accuse 58-year-old Thomas Trujillo of driving with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Contents) four times the legal limit. That's when The post Victim accuses parole officers of ‘dropping the ball’ after man with 6 DUI charges hits his car appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Family’s home riddled with bullets
They have lived in their new apartment on University Drive for the past month and a half. Over the Labor Day Weekend, things took a turn for the worse.
