buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Snack time on Moose-Wilson Road
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Moose-Wilson Corridor sure is the sweet spot for wildlife as they forage on seasonally abundant, natural foods this fall. Recently, local photographer Karyn Schiller captured a bear enjoying some berries along the roadway. The Moose-Wilson Corridor is dominated by hawthorn and chokecherry shrubs. The berries...
SNAPPED: 9/11 ceremony on Town Square
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/ EMS hosted a ceremony on Town Square yesterday to honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony started at 8 a.m. at George Washington Park with speakers and a moment of silence. The public was also invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King where they could receive abadge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.
Jackson Hole Weather Sep 13-19, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Early September has been unseasonably warm and dry across Western Wyoming, but big changes are on the way this week. Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Fay in the Eastern Pacific will reach our area this week, resulting in a prolonged stretch of wet conditions along with cooler temperatures.
CWC Jackson needs your support this Old Bill’s giving season
JACKSON, Wyo. — As Jackson’s hometown college, Central Wyoming College’s Jackson Outreach Center serves the needs of the local community by offering affordable, quality education. Whether taking classes to upgrade job skills, train for technical careers, or prepare for a bachelor’s degree, CWC Jackson offers a variety...
Old Bill’s season ends Friday, Sept. 16
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thank you runners, walkers, donors, volunteers and nonprofits for joining us at Old Bill’s Run Day last Saturday! More than 100 nonprofits hosted interactive booths at Jackson Elementary School Field and an estimated 3,000 community members turned out for the Run Day festivities. Results from...
Sales Associate
Jackson's largest furniture showroom and consignment store is hiring!. Now accepting applications for year-round part time sales associates. If you're service oriented, self motivated, and passionate, we'd love to have your join our fun, high energy team. Precious sales experience preferred, but not required.
Town Council, BCC to consider updates to rules for Housing Department programs
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today at 3 p.m. the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Board of County Commissioners will meet for a joint information meeting to consider directing staff to release the 2022 Jackson/Teton County Housing Department Rules and Regulation updates and changes. Following the release, county staff must open a 45-day public comment period and town staff will begin preparing an ordinance.
