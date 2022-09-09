JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/ EMS hosted a ceremony on Town Square yesterday to honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony started at 8 a.m. at George Washington Park with speakers and a moment of silence. The public was also invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King where they could receive abadge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.

JACKSON, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO