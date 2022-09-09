Read full article on original website
Related
ktwb.com
Noem wanted to seal records, investigation shows
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The investigation of Governor Kristi Noem gets more complex. Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The three retired...
ktwb.com
Gov. Kristi Noem receives successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem has successfully been treated for a back injury at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In a statement released early Monday morning, Noem has been receiving treatment for a lower back injury before the operation over the weekend. Read the full...
Comments / 0