Noem wanted to seal records, investigation shows

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The investigation of Governor Kristi Noem gets more complex. Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The three retired...
POLITICS
Gov. Kristi Noem receives successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem has successfully been treated for a back injury at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In a statement released early Monday morning, Noem has been receiving treatment for a lower back injury before the operation over the weekend. Read the full...
ROCHESTER, MN

