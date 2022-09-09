ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburndale, WI

Warhawks stay unbeaten

Big plays added up to a big win for the Weyauwega-Fremont football team. The Warhawks are the only undefeated team in the Central Wisconsin Conference-Large following a 42-7 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic Sept. 9 in Spencer. Three of Weyauwega-Fremont’s six touchdowns came on plays of more than 60 yards.
Schouten, Dannis

Dannis Schouten, of Waupaca, age 74, passed away on September 11, 2022 at home with his family. He was born in Waupun on May 2, 1948 to the late Andy and Vivian (Hennessey) Schouten. On January 6, 1973 he married Kathy Treder. Dan was a veteran, serving in the Army from 1967 until 1969. During that time, he was an Electronics/Missile Instructor at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. He graduated from UW Oshkosh with a BS in Economics and a MA in Econometrics. He taught Economics and Math at NWTC in Green Bay, and drove school bus for Waupaca School District for nearly 30 years. He was a Cub Scout, Webelo Leader and Boy Scout Leader for Troop 634 in Waupaca. He was also a leader of the Order of the Arrow. He developed a lifelong interest in Native American Culture and has an extensive collective of Native American books and artwork.
First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
Breaking ground for splash pad

After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Nelson, Kenneth

Kenneth W. Nelson, age 94, of Waupaca passed away on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at The Willows in Iola. He was born in Waupaca on March 28, 1928, a son of the late William and Hilda (Spindt) Nelson. On August 11, 1951, he married Kathleen “Kay” Stevens at the First United Methodist Church in Waupaca and together through the years raised four wonderful children. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2022. He will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and many friends.
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
Cartwright, Richard

Richard “Dick” Earl Cartwright, age 79, of Pine River passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. He was born on February 15, 1943 at home in Larson, WI to Earl and Vera (Krenz) Cartwright. He was baptized on April 4, 1943 at United Lutheran Church, Winchester and confirmed on June 9, 1957 at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. On January 2, 1981 he married Virginia (Zahn) Pilz. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and gardening. He worked at Pierce Manufacturing until his retirement. Richard was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Durik, Carol A.

Carol A. Durik, died of natural causes September 3, 2022 at her residence in Waupaca, WI. She was born February 21, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Albert Palka and Edna Peterson and sister to Leona. Carol graduated from Chicago Teachers College and attended Northwestern University. In 1952 she married the love of her life, her everything, Andrew Durik and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Carol loved to teach and taught kindergarten. After her children were older she went back to teaching and became a substitute teacher. She will be forever remembered as a kind and loving mother who was always there when we needed her.
