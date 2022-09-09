Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Warhawks stay unbeaten
Big plays added up to a big win for the Weyauwega-Fremont football team. The Warhawks are the only undefeated team in the Central Wisconsin Conference-Large following a 42-7 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic Sept. 9 in Spencer. Three of Weyauwega-Fremont’s six touchdowns came on plays of more than 60 yards.
waupacanow.com
Schouten, Dannis
Dannis Schouten, of Waupaca, age 74, passed away on September 11, 2022 at home with his family. He was born in Waupun on May 2, 1948 to the late Andy and Vivian (Hennessey) Schouten. On January 6, 1973 he married Kathy Treder. Dan was a veteran, serving in the Army from 1967 until 1969. During that time, he was an Electronics/Missile Instructor at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. He graduated from UW Oshkosh with a BS in Economics and a MA in Econometrics. He taught Economics and Math at NWTC in Green Bay, and drove school bus for Waupaca School District for nearly 30 years. He was a Cub Scout, Webelo Leader and Boy Scout Leader for Troop 634 in Waupaca. He was also a leader of the Order of the Arrow. He developed a lifelong interest in Native American Culture and has an extensive collective of Native American books and artwork.
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
wtaq.com
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
wearegreenbay.com
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
waupacanow.com
Breaking ground for splash pad
After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
waupacanow.com
Nelson, Kenneth
Kenneth W. Nelson, age 94, of Waupaca passed away on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at The Willows in Iola. He was born in Waupaca on March 28, 1928, a son of the late William and Hilda (Spindt) Nelson. On August 11, 1951, he married Kathleen “Kay” Stevens at the First United Methodist Church in Waupaca and together through the years raised four wonderful children. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2022. He will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and many friends.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
waupacanow.com
Cartwright, Richard
Richard “Dick” Earl Cartwright, age 79, of Pine River passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. He was born on February 15, 1943 at home in Larson, WI to Earl and Vera (Krenz) Cartwright. He was baptized on April 4, 1943 at United Lutheran Church, Winchester and confirmed on June 9, 1957 at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. On January 2, 1981 he married Virginia (Zahn) Pilz. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and gardening. He worked at Pierce Manufacturing until his retirement. Richard was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
waupacanow.com
Durik, Carol A.
Carol A. Durik, died of natural causes September 3, 2022 at her residence in Waupaca, WI. She was born February 21, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Albert Palka and Edna Peterson and sister to Leona. Carol graduated from Chicago Teachers College and attended Northwestern University. In 1952 she married the love of her life, her everything, Andrew Durik and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Carol loved to teach and taught kindergarten. After her children were older she went back to teaching and became a substitute teacher. She will be forever remembered as a kind and loving mother who was always there when we needed her.
cwbradio.com
Man Involved in High Speed Chase in Clark and Chippewa Counties Sentenced
A man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties was sentenced in Chippewa County Court. Back in June, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Biker Raped & Cut the Throat of Green Bay Woman, Tossing Her in Manure Pit | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #1
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. This is who he meant. Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early...
