Dannis Schouten, of Waupaca, age 74, passed away on September 11, 2022 at home with his family. He was born in Waupun on May 2, 1948 to the late Andy and Vivian (Hennessey) Schouten. On January 6, 1973 he married Kathy Treder. Dan was a veteran, serving in the Army from 1967 until 1969. During that time, he was an Electronics/Missile Instructor at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. He graduated from UW Oshkosh with a BS in Economics and a MA in Econometrics. He taught Economics and Math at NWTC in Green Bay, and drove school bus for Waupaca School District for nearly 30 years. He was a Cub Scout, Webelo Leader and Boy Scout Leader for Troop 634 in Waupaca. He was also a leader of the Order of the Arrow. He developed a lifelong interest in Native American Culture and has an extensive collective of Native American books and artwork.

