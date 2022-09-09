Read full article on original website
KSLA
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
KSLA
SWEPCO begins removal of historic Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) reported Monday, Sept. 12 that it has started the removal process of Shreveport’s historic Arsenal Hill chimney stacks. This week, people may start to notice the construction going on, but the work began in August and will continue through the...
KTAL
Multiple vehicle crash leads to Ellerbe road closure
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A multiple-vehicle crash caused Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies to close Ellerbe Road Monday afternoon. According to reports, three vehicles were involved in a crash that happened at 3:15 pm. Caddo Fire District was called to the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital.
KTBS
Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire
GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
KSLA
Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd. “Shreveport...
westcentralsbest.com
Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
KTAL
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest
A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
KTBS
East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area
DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after the man was found near the roadway. Officers identified him as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger.
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
KSLA
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock, 31, was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. The manner in which Reddock was found indicated to the Harrison County deputies who responded that Reddock was the victim of a homicide, as he had been stabbed multiple times. An investigation was immediately initiated.
KSLA
Arrive Alive tour visiting BPCC on Sept. 12
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Arrive Alive Tour, a drunken and distracted driving simulator and reportedly the only marijuana driving simulator, will be at Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 E. Texas St. on Monday, Sept. 12. The tour’s safe driving campaign will be set up in the Bossier...
KLTV
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. A man who told law enforcement officers he robbed a bank in Groveton to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding has been sentenced to prison. Current,...
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
KSLA
Demolition begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Major demolition is beginning at Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, crews brought in large equipment to start the process. Over the past week, crews got rid of trash and debris from inside the stadium. Before demolition was approved, Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control...
KLTV
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Avinger man was found dead in Harrison County Saturday night in an apparent homicide, according to the sheriff’s office. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday in regards to an unresponsive male near the roadway, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
KSLA
Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots. Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School. A spokeswoman for...
