Read full article on original website
Tricia Lea
3d ago
Rest in Peace. So sorry for your loss. I just lost my son who was 21 in a accident in Palm Springs 5 days ago. Painful doesn't even come close to describing this type of devastating news. 💔 My heart goes out to those who loved her.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in Lennox
A man was shot and killed Monday in the unincorporated Lennox area bordering Inglewood. The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue, near Century Boulevard, according to Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was taken to a hospital,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs Identified
A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Palm Springs was identified Sunday. Alvaro Vasquez, 61, of Palm Springs, was struck by a westbound vehicle on Ramon Road at Calle Amigos at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Palm Springs Police Department reported. Officers determined that he was dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Riverside Freeway
One person died Sunday in a solo-vehicle crash on the 215 Freeway just north of the 60 Freeway in Riverside. The crash happened on the southbound 215 around 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person who died was apparently ejected from an SUV, the CHP reported. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Probationer Suspected in La Quinta Robbery Arrested
A man on probation suspected of committing a robbery in La Quinta was arrested Monday. Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department ‘s La Quinta Special Enforcement Team identified Argelio Reed, 32, of Indio as the robbery suspect and took him into custody Monday in the 46900 block of Jefferson Street in La Quinta, said Sgt. David Smith.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed after crashing into train
POMONA, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan...
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck In Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving mud reportedly pushed vehicles across...
foxla.com
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LASD Searching For Missing West Covina Man, 73
Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina.
foxla.com
3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested For Alleged Burglaries in Fairview Fire Area
Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area neat the Fairview Fire, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the fire responded to a report of three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
Bicyclist Seriously Injured By Hit-And-Run Sedan in Newport Beach
A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Newport Beach, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
Man killed in crash involving freight train in Pomona
Authorities say a man was killed following a collision involving a freight train in Pomona. Officers with the Pomona Police Department responded to Palomares Street north of First Street following a report of a crash. When they arrived, they located a sedan that had apparently been broadsided by a moving freight train at a high rate of speed. The driver of the sedan was gravely injured and died at the scene. Palomares Street between First and Commercial streets remained closed. It remains unknown what caused the crash and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.
1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
vvng.com
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
Comments / 10