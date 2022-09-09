A man was killed and another man was injured in a double stabbing in Long Beach, police said. The incident unfolded in the 1700 block of Broadway just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities responded and located two victims suffering of stab wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where one of them died. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Christopher Finley of Long Beach. The condition of the second individual was not known. While investigating, authorities have determined that a verbal altercation between the victims and the suspects escalated to a physical fight prior to the stabbings. The motive remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.

