ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Encinitas to unveil Arts Alive banners Sunday

By Barbara Henry
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poOJn_0hoyepxX00

A Coast Highway 101 art program that’s been on a hiatus during much of the coronavirus pandemic will host its first banner unveiling ceremony in two years on Sunday.

A much smaller collection of artist-decorated banners will be on view this year — 22, instead of the 80 to 100 that typified the years just before the pandemic hit in 2020. But it’s still great to see the much-loved, annual tradition come back, banner project coordinator Danny Salzhandler said Thursday.

It’s fairly obvious that the community is eager for it to return, he added. By Thursday morning, some 200 people already had made reservations to attend the unveiling, which is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the San Dieguito Heritage Ranch at 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

Sunday’s ceremony launches the two-month period when the public can bid on the artistic creations. The minimum bid is $200 and the 101 Artists’ Colony will be accepting bids via phone calls to (760) 473-5164. Bidding concludes Nov. 13 when the Artists’ Colony holds its traditional live auction.

Images on the banners typically are a closely guarded secret until the unveiling, but sea scenes — everything from dogs on surfboards to frolicking mermaids — are frequently common.

The artists who created the banners receive 50 percent of their banner's final sales price, and the Artists’ Colony receives the remainder, which it uses to fund art programs.

During the two-month bidding period, the decorative banners are displayed on light poles along the coast. Salzhandler said he’s already booked a bucket truck for the job and he personally plans to be doing the banner hanging before dawn on Tuesday morning.

Traditionally, the banners have gone up on much of the 6-mile stretch of Coast Highway from northern Leucadia to southern Cardiff. This year, however, Salzhandler said he’s limited in his decorating locations, in part because of the Streetscape renovation project that’s currently reworking portions of Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia.

“There’s no way we could do the banners in Leucadia because of the construction,” he said.

He’s planning to hang most of this year’s banners on lamp posts in the Cardiff Town Center parking lot, but will put some along Cardiff’s “Restaurant Row” portion of Coast Highway, he said.

The art banner program’s been in existence for 20 years. Looking ahead, Salzhandler admits that he’s frankly starting to think that he ought to hand over the program coordinator job to someone else. Ultimately, he’d like the city’s three MainStreet Associations to take over the banner program in each of their portions of Coast Highway, “so it is sustaining, because it’s an incredible arts event,” he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevistapress.com

City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project

City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
CARLSBAD, CA
sitelinesb.com

First Impressions of the New Rare Society Steakhouse

••• The Funk Zone outpost of San Diego steakhouse chain Rare Society has glitz and buzz: the room is barely recognizable as the former site of the Project and Captain Fatty’s, and perhaps because it was Saturday night, there were many boisterous groups of all women or all men. We arrived a bit early, so we were told to wait at the glamorous horseshoe bar along the State Street side, where we ordered after a quick glance at the cocktail menu. The signature old fashioned, it turns out, includes “dry-aged fat-washed bourbon” and is garnished with a cube of bacon fat wrapped in lardo. (The drink tasted like a meaty glazed doughnut.) It was a harbinger: even for a steakhouse, this is extremely rich food. Almost everything is gilded in butter, cream, cheese, egg yolk, oil, or beef fat. The rolls were so gooped up with butter that they required knife and fork; the lettuce in the Caesar salad was barely visible under a mountain of shredded cheese, and it came with breaded, deep-fried anchovies. The four of us shared the Executive Board ($192), a sampler of filet mignon, New York strip, and ribeye, and the beef was excellent and perfectly cooked. Perhaps there’s a way to navigate the menu without feeling like you’re on a binge, but just in case, make sure you’re stocked up on statins.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Encinitas, CA
Government
City
Encinitas, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Encinitas, CA
Entertainment
kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
CORONADO, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

Encinitas Classic Car Nights 2022

Your last chance to enjoy the Encinitas Classic Car Nights 2022 is coming soon!. I suspect anyone who has attended the Encinitas Cruise Nights on the 3rd Thursday of each month from May to September has enjoyed this event. You don’t have to be a collector or a classic car buff to appreciate the beauty of these cars.
ENCINITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Arts#Auction
rsfpost.com

Expanded Transport Program for Rady Shell Events

Are you one of the music lovers missing out on some wonderful concerts because you prefer not to drive downtown? If so, the San Diego Symphony has been working on a program to provide you with round-trip transportation to select concerts at their beautiful new venue, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. So far this year, trips to two concerts, Beethoven by the Bay in July and The Music of John Williams: 90th Birthday Celebration in August, have gotten very positive responses. Here are some of the reasons:
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

S. Buena Vista Park Morning Closure, Sept. 8 -S. Buena Vista Park will be closed during the morning hours on September 8 for maintenance improvements. Crews will be removing the silt buildup and re-grading the area around the playground. The closure will expedite the work. S. California Red Cross Offers...
VISTA, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point

San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS 8

Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know

SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is national Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by executive director for “A new path” Gretchen Burns Bergman about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

National program helps teenagers improve driving skills

SAN DIEGO — Teenagers got a chance to participate in a national program that teaches teens safer ways to drive. On Sunday, 72 teenage drivers got to participate in the free national defensive driving program called B.R.A.K.E.S. The program was founded in 2018 by racing champion Doug Herbert, following...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy