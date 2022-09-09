ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Angels reinstate pitcher Michael Lorenzen, outfielder Mickey Moniak

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated right-hander Michael Lorenzen and outfielder Mickey Moniak from the injured list on Friday.

Lorenzen (6-6, 4.94 ERA) was slated to start Friday night’s series opener against the host Houston Astros. The 30-year-old has not pitched since July 1 due to a right shoulder strain.

Moniak has not played since breaking his left middle finger while bunting against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 6.

Moniak, 24, is batting .286 with two homers and three RBIs in five games since being acquired in the Aug. 2 trade that sent right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Angels optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint to Triple-A Salt Lake and designated outfielder Ryan Aguilar for assignment in corresponding transactions.

–Field Level Media

