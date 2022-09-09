ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Woman charged in overdose death of Northampton County man

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Lehigh County authorities have charged a Lancaster woman in connection with a 2020 drug overdose that killed a Northampton County man.

Natalia J. Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, Lehigh County District Jim Martin and Whitehall Township police Chief Michael Marks said Friday in a news release.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Hellriegel, authorities said. She has previously lived in Catasauqua, court records show.

Whitehall police responded Sept. 10, 2020, to a report of a patient in cardiac distress in the 2600 block of MacArthur Road. They found Dominic G. Anthony dead next to his motorcycle. Anthony, 30, of Lehigh Township, died of mixed drug toxicity and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

According to authorities:

An investigation revealed text messages between Hellriegel and Anthony arranging a drug deal for heroin at Hellriegel’s home on Sept. 10, 2020, for an unspecified quantity of heroin. It is alleged that Hellriegel delivered heroin as arranged.

The investigation also revealed two other drug purchases by other individuals from Hellriegel on various dates in February 2021.

Authorities credited assistance provided by Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center, the Officer David M. Petzold Memorial Digital Forensics Laboratory of Lehigh County, and the Lehigh County Drug Task Force, in making the arrest.

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

