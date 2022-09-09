Southern Heritage Classic: How to watch Jackson State-Tennessee State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Week two of the Jackson State football season brings the Tigers to Memphis to take on Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic Saturday in Memphis.



GAME INFORMATION:

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers (1-0 overall, 1-0 SWAC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (0-1, 0-0 OVC); 2022 Southern Heritage Classic.

6 p.m. CT, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; Memphis, Tenn. Radio: JSU Sports Network pregame show begins at 5 p.m. on 95.5 FM in Jackson; Sirius XM Channel 385, and SiriusXM online channel 975; SWAC Hall of Famer Rob Jay and Former JSU QB Darrell Asberry on the call

Southern Heritage Classic – YouTube Live Stats: https://gojsutigers.com/sidearmstats/football/summary

Despite executing in all three phases in last Sunday’s Florida A&M 59-3 in the Orange Blossom Classic, Jackson State head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders said his team was still looking for more.

“We talk about being in the now, being in the moment,” Coach Prime said. “Wherever your feet are, you’ve got to be there. These guys are still upset they didn’t score 21 more points. They’re still upset that they dropped a pick, or didn’t recover that fumble, or didn’t make that block. That’s the attitude they have right now.”

Tennessee State is looking to rebound from last season’s Southern Heritage Classic loss.

Shedeur Sanders , the 2022 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, claimed essentially every major individual award in last week’s A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Stats Perform FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week, and the BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week while also earning College Football Performance Awards’ honorable mention acclaim as National Performer of the Week.

Sanders completed his first 17 pass attempts in throwing more touchdown passes than interceptions. Sanders threw a career-high five touchdown passes with only four incompletions in passing for 323 yards in completing 29 of 33 attempts. It was the 10th career multi-TD passing game for Sanders, and the fourth career 300-yard passing game of his 14-game career.

Shane Hooks had career highs in receptions (six) and touchdown catches (two) with 55 yards and was one of 12 players with at least one reception.

The JSU offense gained 471 yards total offense (332 passing / 139 rushing), gaining 27 first downs.

Defense and special teams also got in on the action, combining for three touchdowns. Ke’Vric Wiggins returned a third-quarter interception 35 yards for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, LB Aubrey Miller returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown. Later in the period, Herman Smith III scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers limited FAMU to 155 total yards (34 rushing / 121 passing) and 13 first downs.

Tennessee State opened the season with a 36-29 loss at Eastern Washington. QB Draylen Ellis gained 339 yards (257 passing / 82 rushing) and accounted for three touchdowns. RB Devon Starling rushed 25 times for 208 yards and one touchdown. The Tigers gained 547 yards total offense (290 rushing / 257 passing), and allowed 474 yards to EWU (126 rushing / 348 passing).



Former NFL running back Eddie George is in his second season as head coach. He led TSU to 5-6 last season, 3-3 in OVC play.

The post Southern Heritage Classic: How to watch Jackson State-Tennessee State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .