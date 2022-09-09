Dom Amore: Maybe not a ‘rivalry,’ but UConn-Syracuse football will have a significance all its own

The new sheriff in Storrs laid down some laws on rivalries this week.

“You know, I’ve never been a big rivalry guy,” Jim Mora said. “Every game is just another opportunity to go out and compete and win.”

This, for the uninitiated, is old-fashioned common sense. It’s not the sexiest or most provocative thing a football coach can say, but it is common sense when it comes to the UConn-Syracuse game Saturday night at Rentschler Field. It is the common-sense middle ground between Randy Edsall circa 2018 (“I don’t care how many we win or lose.”) and Bob Diaco’s ludicrous Civil ConFLiCT. (The caps were his).

Rivalries can’t be manufactured, can’t be propped up or resuscitated. They are born and run their course organically, like several of Notre Dame’s old rivalries. Yale-Harvard is a rivalry because The Game is always The End for both teams. Other old rivalries have lost a little urgency because there are chances for the losing coach to save his hide afterward.

This is UConn vs. Syracuse in early September, nonconference opponents that haven’t played since 2018.

“If you ride the wave,” Mora said, “the up-and-down wave, ‘this is a rivalry game, you’ve got to get up this week,’ then it’s not a rivalry game, then you’re not playing consistent football.”

If this week is “must win,” what is next week? For an independent program, every game is a one-game season. In this sense, there are no rivalries or, to look at it another way, every game is a rivalry. UMass, the independent next door, can be an annual opponent but is not likely to ever generate the excitement annual UConn games against old Big East rivals, even if they could be scheduled every year. UConn can play old former rivals in basketball, such as Syracuse, but in nonconference games they’re just not the same, either.

This game, though, represents several things for better or worse, and has its own importance. There’s some nostalgia and melancholia in Connecticut, naturally, over what might have been. When UConn made the move upward in football, this is what we all signed on for, to play Syracuse, Boston College, Rutgers, Pitt every year. Big East football was an early casualty of conference upheaval, and it cost Connecticut the very reason it went to FBS, even though the original conference pushed for it and urged UConn to speed up the timetable.

Instead, UConn became misfit in the AAC, while Syracuse and BC, the opponent on Oct. 29, moved to the ACC and Rutgers to the Big Ten. Now an independent, UConn has the flexibility to schedule these games when it works for the opponents — the next round of realignment may eliminate that opportunity.

So what this is, essentially, is a fun matchup in the moment rather than a rivalry, a regional matchup that figures to bring more people and electricity to the stadium, if a good amount is generated by the visitors. As of Friday morning, there were 23,044 tickets sold, that should rise some, and the tailgating scene should be epic. It’s a chance for the Huskies to move forward toward their realistic goals for this season.

In the first two games, the competitive loss at Utah State and the decisive win over Central Connecticut, the program began the process of distancing itself from its recent past, the 49-7 losses to any decent team and the even more humbling losses to FCS schools.

Syracuse, coming off a 31-7 win over Louisville last week, is going to be a load. The Orange are evidently much better than was perceived in the preseason. They are 23-point favorites, which is logical.

UConn needs another strong, encouraging performance. As annual rivals, UConn won six of eight between 2004-2012. When the teams separated, Syracuse separated itself with three wins by a composite score of 122-55. The Huskies need to show they belong in the same stadium with Syracuse again, for recruiting as well as fan-interest standpoints.

“There should never be added motivations,” Mora said. “There should always be the same motivation, which is as much motivation as you can muster.”

After a Mets game last week, Buck Showalter said he wanted the hot dogs to be hot, the beer to be cold and fans to leave the stadium without brutal traffic, saying they wanted to come back. Let’s keep that the Huskies expectation against Syracuse, keep it fun, keep the angst outside the grounds. Give the fans something to puff out their chests and a reason to return. And, hey, a traffic jam after the final gun would be a good sign here.

The better the Huskies play against Syracuse, the more the bar is raised. Higher aims will come, and rivalries of some sort perhaps will sprout. In the meantime, make no mistake, this is a significant game, rivalry or not.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@couranr.com