ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

By Jennifer Shutt
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IojSX_0hoydK0900

Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it's the result of rape or incest. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest.

The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who have been searching for ways to broaden abortion access in states where the procedure has been outlawed since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion in June. Abortion counseling and services would be provided to pregnant veterans and their beneficiaries in limited circumstances.

But Republicans have sharply criticized the VA for changing its longstanding no-abortions policy, with some pledging to keep the status quo.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said this week that because VA hospitals are linked to teaching hospitals, those health care providers will have physicians on staff with the medical knowledge to perform the procedure.

In addition, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Department of Justice would protect doctors from prosecution in states where abortion is now banned or heavily restricted.

“One of the strengths of VA health care is that every major VA hospital is affiliated with a teaching university, a medical university teaching facility,” Duckworth said. “So the skill, the ability to perform the procedures will be there.”

VA doctors also aren’t necessarily licensed in the state where they practice, she said, which means they likely would not face legal ramifications in states that have banned or restricted abortion.

VA doctors’ medical licenses could not be revoked for following VA abortion policy when it differs from state law “because many of them don’t have a license in that state because they are operating at the federal level,” Duckworth said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Warren said she has “no doubt” that if a state’s attorney general or other prosecutor tries to put a VA health care provider in prison for acting in line with the VA’s new abortion policy, the U.S. Department of Justice would go to bat.

“The Department of Justice is there to defend the VA when the VA is acting in accordance with federal law,” Warren said.

Republicans vow to stop VA abortion policy

Republicans pledged opposition.

“This proposal is contrary to longstanding, settled law and a complete administrative overreach,” Illinois Republican Rep. Mike Bost, ranking member on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in a statement last week. “I oppose it and am already working to put a stop to it.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told AL.com that he plans to prosecute any health care provider who violates the state’s abortion law.

“I have no intention of abdicating my duty to enforce the Unborn Life Protection Act against any practitioner who unlawfully conducts abortions in the State of Alabama,” Marshall told AL.com in a statement. “The power of states to protect unborn life is settled.”

Alabama’s abortion law bans the procedure unless the woman’s life or health is at risk, meaning Marshall would likely be trying to prosecute VA-affiliated doctors who end pregnancies that were the result of rape or incest.

The sharp GOP criticism of the new abortion policy is expected to lead to court challenges. If upheld, it could mean that a future Republican president would push the VA to reverse course, banning all abortions once again.

Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, the top Republican on the panel that funds the VA, said Thursday he expects the court system may end up deciding whether the Biden administration had the authority to change the policy.

“In the past, we’ve had to carry legislation, specifically for in vitro fertilization. And now all of a sudden, they’re talking about abortion services at the VA, so I don’t think they have the authority to do it,” Boozman said.

The specific situations in which VA could provide abortion to ensure the life or health of the woman are “very vague,” Boozman said. “Because of that, I think I and many others are very concerned,” he said.

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who said shortly after the announcement the decision was “grotesque and illegal,” said this week that he expects a future Republican president would undo the policy if it lasts that long.

“Well, if the current president switched it, a future president could switch it back,” Rubio said.

Another example of flip-flopping on abortion: Mexico City Policy

The flip-flopping on an abortion policy isn’t without precedent.

Need to get in touch?

Have a news tip?

The so-called Mexico City Policy, or global gag rule, changes every time control of the White House moves from one party to the other.

Originally implemented by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy, when in place during Republican presidencies, prevents nongovernmental organizations operating in foreign countries from performing or actively promoting “abortion as a method of family planning” if they want to receive U.S. foreign aid dollars.

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said Thursday he believes the VA did have the authority to change its abortion policy “because the VA is charged with taking care of people.”

He, however, expects it will be challenged in court.

“I hope they’re unsuccessful because, quite frankly, then what the VA would have to do is say, ‘Look, there’s a medical procedure we can’t use, so you’ll have to die.’ I think that’d be a pretty horrible thing, especially since most of the people who work in the VA are there because of the veterans, they are not there for any other reason,” Tester said.

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said she expects Republicans will do “everything they can to stop” the VA from providing abortions for patients whose life or health is at risk, or those that are the result of rape or incest.

She said she’s confident the VA has the authority to terminate pregnancies.

“They are going to provide abortions until a court order or some legal proceeding tells them they can’t do it,” she said. “But until then they can do it. They will do it.”

The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life.  The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democratic legislative leaders call on GOP to drop appeal of abortion ban ruling

Two Idaho Democratic legislative leaders called on Republican legislative leaders and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to drop their appeals of Tuesday’s ruling that pauses elements of Idaho’s near-total abortion ban that apply to care of pregnant patients in emergency rooms. During a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday, House Minority Leader […] The post Idaho Democratic legislative leaders call on GOP to drop appeal of abortion ban ruling  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Idaho Capital Sun

Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature

This story was first published by Idaho Reports on Aug. 16, 2022. The Board of Examiners has approved a $321,224 payment to plaintiffs who sued the state over its process for changing gender markers on birth certificates. During its Tuesday meeting, the board sent the bill to the Legislature, rather than paying it immediately through […] The post Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden signs into law Democrats’ wide-ranging climate change, health care and tax bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed his party’s signature climate, health care and tax package into law Tuesday, capping off more than a year of tumultuous negotiations that saw his original proposal to Congress slimmed down considerably. Flanked by a handful of Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and […] The post Biden signs into law Democrats’ wide-ranging climate change, health care and tax bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal

More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed onto a letter […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
John Boozman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Marco Rubio
Idaho Capital Sun

White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more

The Biden administration is asking Congress for emergency funding to support Ukraine’s military, national COVID and monkeypox responses and to help communities affected by natural disasters. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and Congress has not passed a funding measure for next year, so a short-term bill would be needed to keep the government open […] The post White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POTUS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho federal judge partially blocks abortion trigger ban

District Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted a pause Wednesday on the Idaho law banning nearly all abortions as it applies to emergency care at hospitals, following a challenge by the U.S. Department of Justice. The department argued the law violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The abortion ban becomes effective Thursday, but […] The post Idaho federal judge partially blocks abortion trigger ban appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients

Dr. Erin Berry once saw a 21-year-old woman with leukemia in her clinic who had to take a break from chemotherapy because her white blood cell counts dipped too low. During that pause, she unintentionally got pregnant. “And she was like, ‘What? My body is so sick. I had sex one time because I think […] The post OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Record state budget surplus fuels talk of special session of the Idaho Legislature

A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature. The state officially ended the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a projected $1.4 billion state budget surplus, marking the second consecutive year Idaho has amassed a record ending cash balance. On Friday, […] The post Record state budget surplus fuels talk of special session of the Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Va Hospitals#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Democrats#The U S Senate#Va#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#The Department Of Justice
Idaho Capital Sun

Patients from Idaho, Texas, elsewhere seek abortion care in Oregon

Abortion providers in Oregon have seen a recent rise in demand for abortions from women from states that have adopted bans or are in the process of doing so, officials said at a news conference on Thursday. “We are seeing people from almost every red state in the country right now – Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, […] The post Patients from Idaho, Texas, elsewhere seek abortion care in Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature passes tax cut, education funding bill in 2022 special session

The Idaho Legislature’s 2022 special session got off to a quick start Thursday morning with the  House Revenue and Taxation Committee only needing nine minutes to introduce a $1 billion bill to cut taxes and increase education funding. By 5:30 p.m. later that day, the measure had made its way through the legislative process in […] The post Idaho Legislature passes tax cut, education funding bill in 2022 special session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated how much in funding an advisory board awarded to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The award totaled $241,000 in emergency funding. Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election.  Federal authorities are prosecuting a man […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Farm bill season arrives: What’s the outlook for 2023?

WASHINGTON — Over the course of the next year, lawmakers on the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees will draft a new federal farm bill that will shape food, farm, conservation and nutrition programs across the country for the next five years. The omnibus law that began 90 years ago as crop supports now has […] The post Farm bill season arrives: What’s the outlook for 2023? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
LIVINGSTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POTUS
Idaho Capital Sun

Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans and state’s workforce, advocates say

Housing advocates across Idaho say the need for housing is dire, with many individuals living in cars and being evicted or priced out of their homes on a daily basis, and they are calling on Idaho’s Congressional delegation to take action at the federal level to increase affordable housing support. The Idaho Asset Building Network […] The post Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans and state’s workforce, advocates say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most […] The post Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Abortion laws require revision to protect the health of Idaho residents

I have been fortunate to serve our community as an obstetrician/gynecologist since 1991 and have cared for more than 6,000 women during my career in the Treasure Valley. During various points, I have worked at both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s and currently serve as the medical director of women’s services for the St. Luke’s […] The post Abortion laws require revision to protect the health of Idaho residents appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy