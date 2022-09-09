ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winds propelled by Tropical Storm Kay prompt East County school closures

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

County school officials announced Friday that several school districts will close as winds and rain propelled by Tropical Storm Kay continue to buffet the region.

San Diego County Office of Education announced the closure of the Spencer Valley School District at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, no after-school activities will be held at district schools.

Julian Union High School and Julian Union Elementary School districts announced they will follow their minimum-day schedules.

Mountain Empire Unified School District officials said early Friday morning that its campuses would be closed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

