This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
rentonreporter.com
Photos: Renton’s Pooch Plunge 2022
Despite the smoky air over the weekend, the 2022 Pooch Plunge at the Henry Moss Aquatic Center in Renton went off without a hitch. Fom 9 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Sept. 10-11, registered dogs of all breeds and sizes were given the opportunity to swim and play with tennis balls for 50 minutes, allowing space and fun for all. Life vests and other dog-related items were available to buy at the event, along with a raffle from PetPros and a Motley Zoo Animal Rescue booth. Dogs were also given a “pet relief area” on the grass near the pools.
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Eater
A Glitzy Hotel Rooftop Bar Opens in South Lake Union
Astra Hotel’s new rooftop bar, which offers sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, started serving drinks and small bites in South Lake Union on September 7. Perched 16 stories above the corner of Terry Avenue North and Thomas Street, Altitude Sky Lounge features an open deck with cushioned armchairs surrounding gas firepits and stools facing the edges of the rooftop, one facing west toward the Space Needle, the other directly facing South, toward a wall of downtown skyscrapers.
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm
Wednesday will be sunny and warm, but much less humid. Get ready for a super stretch of weather.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.388M Modern New Home in Bellevue Boasts Opulence & Sharp Designs
The Home in Bellevue was constructed with the highest quality designer finishes including oak floors and epicureans eat-in kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 235 140th Avenue NE, Bellevue, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,458 square feet of living spaces. Call Phillip T. Rodocker – John L. Scott, Inc – (Phone: (206) 914-7252) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bellevue.
KHQ Right Now
Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
townandtourist.com
30 Top Black-Owned Restaurants In Seattle, WA (Picked by a Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When you’re in Seattle, there’s somewhere good to eat on nearly every block. It has been ranked as one of the top 10 cities in America for foodies and black-owned restaurants are an essential part of Seattle’s food scene. This community stays true to flavorful recipes, fresh ingredients, and great hospitality. So, what are the best black-owned restaurants in Seattle?
You shouldn't wipe ash from your car. Here's what to do instead
SEATTLE — Ash is beginning to fall in parts of western Washington as wildfires break out near White Pass and Stevens Pass. Wiping or rinsing wildfire ash off your vehicle can release harmful chemicals and cause paint damage. Instead, you should thoroughly wash your vehicle with soap and water.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
KING-5
Gold Bar business helps neighbors evacuating due to Bolt Creek Fire
The fire started Saturday morning and has been burning stubbornly ever since. As of Monday morning, it burned up to 8,000 acres between Skykomish and Index.
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
