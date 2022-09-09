High school volleyball: Cathedral Catholic, Papillion-LaVista South headline GEICO event broadcast on ESPN

Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: Marian, Cathedral Catholic remain atop MaxPreps Top 25
But cue the coming plot twist ... the Durango Fall Classic. From a national perspective, Durango has the opportunity to shake up the rankings as a strong showing among the loaded field can send a team's stock soaring. In addition to No. 2 Cathedral Catholic, six ranked teams will be in the field along with countless others who have either been ranked or sit just outside the MaxPreps Top 25.
MaxPreps
Stat Freaks of the Week: UCLA commit Roderick Robinson and Tre Richardson of Kansas top list after reaching the end zone eight times
Bulldozing running back Roderick Robinson of Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) tops the list after rushing for 476 yards and eight scores in a 56-20 win over Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista) on Saturday. "We were able to just dominate them in the trenches and my line was opening huge holes...
Comments / 0