Military

Poland's New U.S. Helicopters Give NATO 'Awe-Inspiring' Flank: Ambassador

By David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Poland's new deal to purchase almost 100 American-made Apache attack helicopters will increase NATO 's combat power on its eastern frontier with Russia, and deepen Warsaw's relationship with Washington, D.C., the top U.S. diplomat in the country has said.

Ambassador Mark Brzezinski told Newsweek shortly after the deal was announced that the agreement represents a "massive project, involving learning and sharing procedures in maintaining and sustaining these aircraft."

"The United States will be with Poland every step of the way," the ambassador said. "The equipment will be accompanied by extensive training, which will ensure interoperability between American troops and Polish troops."

The deal to acquire 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters is the latest significant military purchase by the Polish government, which is driving ahead with what Brzezinski called an "unprecedented" armament program .

Boeing, the maker of the Apache, said it was " honored " by the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As7eb_0hoyc7Zk00

Other U.S. arms on order for Warsaw include 32 F-35 fighter jets, 250 Abrams battle tanks, and 500 HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems]. Poland is also expanding its non-American arsenal, including 1,000 K2 tanks and 672 K9 self-propelled howitzers, both systems from South Korea.

Poland appears set on becoming one of—if not the —strongest land forces in Europe, and among the most potent in NATO. Long more hawkish than its Western allies on the Russia questions, Warsaw and its neighbors have been vindicated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Now Warsaw is at the forefront of NATO's collective response.

Poland also plans to roughly double its army to some 300,000 over the coming five years as part of its "Defense of the Fatherland Act," a bill first announced in October. The bill will also commit Poland to increasing its annual defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP; 0.5 percent higher than the NATO benchmark.

"The combat power that these aircraft will bring to NATO's eastern flank is, quite frankly, awe-inspiring," Brzezinski said of the new fleet of Apaches.

"Poland's ambitious multi-year, multi-billion-dollar defense modernization program, featuring significant acquisition of U.S. military equipment, demonstrates how seriously Poland takes its responsibility to ensure its safety and freedom and its NATO commitment."

"Strength—having combat capabilities and knowing how to use them—is the best way to ensure peace for Poland and NATO," the ambassador said.

"The fielding and maintenance of these aircraft will drive Poland's adoption of the most advanced and modern technologies and practices."

State
Washington State
Mark Brzezinski
South Korea
