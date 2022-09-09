Former local girls basketball coach faces 20 counts of rape

SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt, who was arrested on Sept. 2, has been charged with 20 counts of rape, court records show.

Recently unsealed court records reveal more information about the charges Schvaneveldt faces after the Soda Springs Police Department announced his arrest and charges in a news release on Sept. 3.

The police department said the charges against Schvaneveldt were “the result of a monthslong joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to the criminal complaint filed against Schvaneveldt, which outlines all of the charges against him, he faces 20 counts of rape for incidents alleged to have occurred between March 2014 and April 2015.

All of the 20 rape charges filed against Schvaneveldt identify the victims as Jane Does who were age 16 or 17 at the time of the alleged crime. The charges against Schvaneveldt involve multiple victims, but not 20 separate girls, police said.

The first 10 rape charges are for incidents alleged to have occurred between March and April 2014, one incident is alleged to have occurred between February and April 2014, two allegedly occurred in the spring/summer of 2014, three allegedly happened in the summer of 2014, two more allegedly happened between November 2014 and February 2015 and the last two counts were for incidents that allegedly happened between March and April 2015.

In its Sept, 3 news release, Soda Springs police said, “The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th District Magistrate Judge (David) Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to release any further information.”

The Idaho State Journal’s request this week for copies of the affidavits of probable cause were denied.

Following his Sept. 2 arrest, Schvaneveldt was booked into the Caribou County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

His Idaho Falls attorney, Allen H. Browning, has requested Schvaneveldt’s bond be reduced and a hearing for that motion as well as a motion for the Journal's request to unseal the affidavits of probable cause have both been scheduled for Sept. 21.

Schvaneveldt’s preliminary hearing, which will involve prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial, is set for Oct. 5.

Police said Schvaneveldt was the Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach until this summer when the Soda Springs School District did not renew his contract. He coached the team for 20 years and won four 2A state championships during his tenure.

Each one of the 20 counts of rape filed against Schvaneveldt carries a penalty of no less than one year and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.