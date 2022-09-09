Read full article on original website
Man's appeal in 1976 Marinette County campground murders continues after his death
(WLUK) – Even though Raymand Vannieuwenhoven has died, the appeal of his conviction for the 1976 murders at a Marinette County campground continues. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case unsolved more than four decades In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on a phony police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement training planned near Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you notice police presence near Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park, not to worry, it may be part of a series of planned training exercises. Over the next seven weeks, the Green Bay Police Department along with fire, EMS, and other emergency officials from Brown County will participate in a large-scale joint training exercise to practice response for an active threat incident.
Green Bay facility receives kit to help prevent overdose deaths
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Amanda's House in Green Bay is receiving some help with an overdose aid kit. The kit contains Narcan, which reverses overdoses; shields to perform breathalyzer tests; and fentanyl testing strips. "We want to make sure that everyone who needs Narcan has it available," founder and executive...
Green Bay superintendent taken to hospital during school board meeting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is in the hospital after falling ill during a school board meeting Monday night. First responders were called as a precautionary measure for interim superintendent Vicki Bayer during a special school board meeting. When paramedics arrived, they...
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97% over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
Students remember 9/11 with Green Bay West's annual bleacher climb
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Teens who weren't yet alive during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took the opportunity to imagine themselves in the shoes of first responders by climbing stairs at Green Bay West High School. The school's annual bleacher climb honors the first responders who lost their lives...
Biker Raped & Cut the Throat of Green Bay Woman, Tossing Her in Manure Pit | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #1
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. This is who he meant. Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early...
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
More than two dozen nonprofits receive grants from Greater Green Bay Community Foundation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen area nonprofits received grants. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded $292,000 to 29 nonprofit organizations serving Brown, Kewaunee, and Oconto counties through the Funds for Greater Green Bay grant program. In addition, Community Foundation fundholders contributed $76,600 to local nonprofit programs.
Week 4 Overtime: Bay Port, Kimberly and Neenah post big wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four weeks have been played in high school football and last week there were some key conference games led by the Game Time Game of the Week which featured Pulaski at Bay Port. Both entered 3-0 and contenders for the Fox River Classic Conference North title,...
ThedaCare's $100M Neenah construction project moves into next area of focus
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Construction continues on a $100 million construction project to modernize ThedaCare's Neenah hospital. Since the May groundbreaking, construction crews have been busy both outside and inside the hospital. “It is exciting to see the enhancements taking shape with new areas that will advance coordinated care throughout the...
CP's traveling quilt is on the move
(WLUK) -- A collaborative effort aimed to encourage the community to look beyond a person's disabilities is on display. Clients in the Adult Day Services program at CP's Green Bay, Fox Cities and Lakeshore locations, helped create a quilt as part of the organization's Quilted Together project. Each quilt block...
A glimpse into fall sports at Appleton North High School
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fall sports are well underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Some Appleton North High School girls' teams are motivated to have a successful season. The girls swim and dive team is jumping into the pool every day working on perfecting dives and beating times. Share your photos and videos...
CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey is coming to Fox Cities P.A.C.
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The number one most watched entertainment brand on YouTube is coming to life on an Appleton stage. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inside Thrivent Hall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The Broadway-style musical features interactive music...
Area schools can apply for Packers STEM grant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin schools can win a $20,000 technology makeover from the green and gold. UScellular is partnering with the Green Bay Packers for its program "Leap for Learning." It gives schools across the state a chance to win $20,000 to improve STEM education. Starting Tuesday, educators,...
SKYFOX peruses Polly's Pumpkin Patch near Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- A family farm near Chilton is opening its annual corn maze this Friday. SKYFOX scoped out Polly's Pumpkin Patch, exploring its 15-acre maze that actually serves as two mazes in one field. The first maze, Search and Find, has 17 check points hidden throughout the corn. The...
Kohler Co. names next executive chairman after passing of Herbert Kohler, Jr.
KOHLER (WLUK) -- Just over a week after the death of Kohler Company's executive chairman, the company is naming a new leader. The Kohler Co. Board of Directors elected current Kohler president and chief executive officer, David Kohler, to be Herbert Kohler, Jr.'s successor. David is Herbert's son, making him...
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek. For more on all the products from Green Bay Olive Oil Co. visit their website at gbooc.com. Ingredients:. 1/4 Cup Olive Oil - Green Bay...
Picking the best dressed from the 2022 Emmys red carpet
HOBART (WLUK) -- Who looked stellar on the red carpet? And who didn't? It's the talk of Tinseltown after TV'S brightest stars worked the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Good Day Wisconsin got in on the conversation with style expert and Stellargirl founder Teri Tkachuk. The former style editor and fashion stylist joined the show from her fabulous closet in Hobart.
