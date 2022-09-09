(WLUK) – Even though Raymand Vannieuwenhoven has died, the appeal of his conviction for the 1976 murders at a Marinette County campground continues. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case unsolved more than four decades In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on a phony police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO