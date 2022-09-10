ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: With a tribute to his ‘darling mama’ King Charles made an encouraging start

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRnmP_0hoyblZE00

We will have to get used to this. King Charles III has popped into our living rooms to say hello for the first time as King.

It was a little startling to see a picture of the Queen on his desk, just as she often had a picture of King George or Prince Philip on hers when she went on television. It was a smart touch, sharing the moment with her.

He had already done the right thing by greeting mourners at Buckingham Palace, shaking hands rather than sweeping past them in the Rolls-Royce. In his broadcast he sought to soothe the upset felt by the nation, and, after a fashion, to indicate that he is only too well aware that his mother is a hard act to follow.

He spoke plainly, directly, and with some considerable warmth, about his “darling mama”, himself and the people. His bereavement is far deeper than ours, after all, and more consequential. He’s lost another parent; but he has also lost a somewhat enjoyable way of life with Camilla by his side – a rather jolly elderly couple perfectly at ease with themselves. At 73 and pootling along nicely, he’d be forgiven for not wanting to rush to the throne, if he ever really did.

Now he is King, with all the responsibility, work, scrutiny, restraint and media intrusion it entails. He must know the early months of his reign will be watched intently, and that he’ll constantly be compared to Elizabeth II. Inevitably, some will be waiting for him to stumble, though it has to be said he’s well used to a bad press.

He did his best to reassure us that he would try to live up to the high standards set by his mother. He said he would “uphold constitutional principles” and parliamentary democracy. It shouldn’t really be necessary for a constitutional monarch to say that, but it meant two things. First, that he would indeed refrain from controversy and keep his views about policy matters and culture wars to himself, publicly and, as far as possible, privately.

Second, you could also read into his words a commitment to resist any attempts by an over-mighty prime minister to – just to take a topical example – prorogue parliament unlawfully with the obvious intention of stymying the elected House of Commons from doing its job. He might also query – no more – why he’s being asked to sign legislation to measures that would breach international law. Given that Boris Johnson is gone, that most of Brexit is behind us and that Liz Truss is unlikely to go rogue, those dangers are passed. He will, as convention allows, warn and advise his ministers.

It was an address generous in spirit and with honours. William is made Prince of Wales, and Catherine becomes Princess of Wales, and he was pointedly kind about her. He also namechecked Prince Harry and Meghan in positive terms. He wishes them well, at least, and perhaps there is a gesture of potential reconciliation. Bereavement can force reflection, and make one wonder whether feuds are really worth it. At any rate, this was not a moment to prompt tabloid headlines about some “snub” to the Sussexes.

He hardly needed to, but, in the phrase used by another king, he is better able to undertake his duties with the woman he loves by his side. Somehow, in the quarter century since the death of Diana, Charles has managed to turn what was a story of betrayal of his first wife and a scandalous affair into an enchanting love story of a couple destined to be together at last. Now she is not only the love of his life but a sort of business partner, Queen Consort, “in recognition of her own loyal public service”.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest” (from Hamlet ) was a perfectly chosen closing line. He has a reputation for being wilful and stubborn, but his public humility seems to suit this diffident King very well. It’s an encouraging start.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
The Independent

Jenna Bush Hager reveals she was present as Camilla and Charles received news about Queen

Jenna Bush Hager has shared that she was with King Charles III hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and claimed that she was told to be “quiet” when a call came in about the 96-year-old monarch being ill. During Monday’s episode of Today, the 40-year-old television host discussed how she arrived in Scotland on 7 September to interview the now Queen Consort, Camilla, about her book club, “The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.”Bush Hager also noted that since the royal’s flight was delayed the night before the interview, they didn’t get to have dinner together. However, she said that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral

Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
POTUS
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Darling#Uk
The Independent

Johnny vs Amber: Depp lawyer admits that Heard ‘came across credible’ during deposition in new documentary

In the new Discovery+ documentary, Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew admits that Amber Heard “came across as credible” in her deposition.The documentary, out on Discovery+ on Tuesday 20 September, is the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claimed that the article impacted his ability to work.Heard had filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William confronted about ‘forgetting’ Prince Harry’s birthday during Queen memorial meet and greet

Prince William was confronted about “forgetting” his brother Prince Harry’s birthday while greeting well-wishers who’d gathered to pay their condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.On Thursday, William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived at Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes that were left for the late monarch. They were also greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers, including an eight-year-old girl who cried “with joy” when the Princess of Wales invited her to place a toy corgi and bouquet of flowers by the gates.According to The Sun, while the Prince and Princess of Wales engaged with the crowd, one...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Beckham reveals mistake he made when going to see Queen’s coffin

David Beckham has revealed the one blunder he made while waiting nearly 12 hours in line to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.The retired football star was spotted on Friday morning in queue to see the Queen’s coffin, which is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday 19 September.While speaking to ITV News in the queue, Beckham revealed that he had joined the long line at 2am last night, and waited for more than 12 hours with fellow mourners to reach the Palace of Westminster. The former Manchester United star said he hoped...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.“Do you like Paddington?” he asked. “Did you see the skit with Paddington and my grandmother?”The segment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I don’t have to justify myself to you’: Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer in heated exchange over Meghan Markle

Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer Angela Levin had a heated discussion over Meghan Markle during an interview on TalkTV on Monday (12 September).Levin, who has written biographies for Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, was being interviewed on Feltz’s TalkTV show when the debate took place.In a discussion about the reunion of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) Levin said that she didn’t think “Meghan was fit to be in the royal family because she hates it”.Feltz questioned Levin over the comments and her historic criticism...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall.The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday evening.The new sovereign, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at the coffin – four days after they participated in a vigil in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Other members of the royal family, including the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex, along with some of the Queen’s...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy