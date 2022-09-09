ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today

One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year, who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
San José Spotlight

Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose

Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
PLANetizen

New Downtown Master Plan for Danville, California

Jeanita Lyman reports on a new master plan for Danville, just prior to a vote by the Danville City Council to approve the plan. The article cites Jill Bergman, Danville's business and economic development director, to describe the plan as a response to the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
DANVILLE, CA
TheAlmanac

Caltrain boosts weekday evening service starting Monday

In an effort to meet the riding demand of commuters using public transit, Caltrain will run a new schedule starting today, Sept. 12, that decreases the wait times for riders transferring from BART. Announced on Sept. 7, BART riders transferring in Millbrae will soon only have to wait nine to...
MILLBRAE, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
News and information for Menlo Park, CA

