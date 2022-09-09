Read full article on original website
padailypost.com
Under pressure, Menlo Park City School Board flip-flops and declines to take a stand against Measure V
After an intense discussion, and a parent threatening that donations would be withheld from the school district, the Menlo Park City School Board decided it won’t oppose the divisive Measure V apartment ballot measure. The board on Thursday (Sept. 8) was set to approve a resolution that urged a...
Palo Alto City Council members balk at raising Junior Museum and Zoo ticket prices
Members of city's finance committee demand better forecasts before making decision. Despite some first-year hiccups and underwhelming revenues, Palo Alto officials are in no rush to raise ticket prices to the newly rebuilt Junior Museum and Zoo, a popular Rinconada Park attraction that has historically welcomed visitors for free. Instead,...
marinmagazine.com
Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today
One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year, who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
How to really fix San Francisco's government
"Our system is broken - let's live up to our reputation as the City That Knows How and fix it."
Atherton: town shies away from creating 'Plan B' in case housing element is rejected
As the wealthy town of Atherton plans for a record number of new housing units over the next eight years, the City Council opted not to form an ad hoc committee to help create draft housing plans. Council members said during a Sept. 6 study session that they didn't want...
Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families
REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Rescinds COVID Vaccine Mandate for Workers in High-Risk Settings
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the county's health officer on Monday rescinded a health order mandating that they do so. The rollback comes as the new omicron booster shots...
Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose
Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
Santa Clara County plan looks to shield foothills from Stanford growth
University pushes back against proposal to extend 'academic growth boundary' for 99 years. For decades, Santa Clara County and Stanford University have operated under an understanding that any growth proposals by the university should steer clear of the foothills. The policy is enshrined in Stanford Community Plan, a document that...
PLANetizen
New Downtown Master Plan for Danville, California
Jeanita Lyman reports on a new master plan for Danville, just prior to a vote by the Danville City Council to approve the plan. The article cites Jill Bergman, Danville's business and economic development director, to describe the plan as a response to the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cafe 382 Renames Itself ‘Brothers Cafe’ and Plans to Expand
Brothers Cafe looks to open in San Mateo and Millbrae.
KTVU FOX 2
Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County
Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning in Almaden Quicksilver Park. Officials told KTVU a 50-60 foot Oak tree fell onto the hikers as they were walking along the Mine Hill trail and trapped them. "The side of the...
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project, and claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County will begin offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics, county health officials said Thursday. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and...
All Five celebrates expansion, adding new facilities to its Menlo Park campus
Seven years in the making, supporters, teachers, parents and others turned out on Aug. 26 to celebrate the grand opening of All Five childcare center in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park. To fulfill the school's mission to serve children for their first five years of life, the nonprofit...
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
Caltrain boosts weekday evening service starting Monday
In an effort to meet the riding demand of commuters using public transit, Caltrain will run a new schedule starting today, Sept. 12, that decreases the wait times for riders transferring from BART. Announced on Sept. 7, BART riders transferring in Millbrae will soon only have to wait nine to...
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters now available in Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County began offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna last week. Both vaccines are bivalent, targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron as well as the original COVID strain. The Moderna booster is...
