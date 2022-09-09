Read full article on original website
Turn to Christ for Courage
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Sometimes, we, like the disciples, feel threatened by the inevitable storms of life. When we are fearful, we, too can turn to Christ for courage and for comfort.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart…
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Proverbs 3:5-6: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight." The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God. We are admonished to put our full trust and faith in God and not in ourselves. Our minds and hearts are fickle and uncertain if left to our own devices. God will guide and direct if we put our focus on and our confidence in Him. He is our Father, and, as such, He will not lead us astray, but will make our path sure and certain. We must "trust and obey, for there's no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey." Amen!
Southern Miss Suffers 2nd Loss of the Season Against No. 15 Miami
Searching for their first win of the 2022 Season, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team traveled to Miami, FL, to take on the nationally ranked #15 Miami Hurricanes for the first time in history. Miami is actually the hometown of USM Running Back Frank Gore, Jr., and his father played for the Miami Hurricanes in the 2001*, 2003, and 2004 seasons.
New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available at County Health Departments
JACKSON, Miss. – Starting today, appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics. Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster...
Every Good and Perfect Gift is From Above
The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in James 1:17: "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." Isn't it good to know that we serve a God, who provides 'every good and perfect gift' for His children? How comforting it is to have a Father, who doesn't shift or change with the winds and is forthright and focused with our ultimate happiness as His aim. As His children, we should constantly strive to show our appreciation with a grateful and obedient heart. Amen!
