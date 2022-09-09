Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God. We are admonished to put our full trust and faith in God and not in ourselves. Our minds and hearts are fickle and uncertain if left to our own devices. God will guide and direct if we put our focus on and our confidence in Him. He is our Father, and, as such, He will not lead us astray, but will make our path sure and certain. We must “trust and obey, for there’s no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey.” Amen!

