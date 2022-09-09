Read full article on original website
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
The Windows Club
These files have properties that can’t be read
While opening a media file in the Photos app, if you get These files have properties that can’t be read, so we couldn’t add them error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. It appears when you try to open or import them in the Windows Photos app on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
CNET
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iOS 16: What to do when you download new iPhone software update
iOS 16, the biggest update to the iPhone in a year, is finally here.With a focus on personalisation, it changes the way you will use your iPhone, whether it is new or old. And it is available as a free download, now.This year, the changes are relatively minor – and some of the biggest of them haven’t even arrived yet, or require the new iPhone 14. But there are still a number of things to delve into once you have downloaded the new software.Here are all the important changes to try out when the new software is downloaded and installed.Change your...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Digital Trends
What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?
Apple opened pre-orders for its new iPhone 14 handsets at the end of last week, with shipping set to start on most versions this Friday (the iPhone 14 Plus lands on October 7). So, diamond-encrusted and gold-plated iPhones aside, what’s the most cash you can splash on an iPhone 14?...
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
Ars Technica
Apple releases iOS 15.7 for old devices and people who don’t want iOS 16 yet
Apple released the next major versions of several of its operating systems today, including watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and iOS 16. The latter is probably the most significant of the three, with a total overhaul of the iPhone lock screen, new iMessage editing and message deletion capabilities, and passkeys that attempt to replace passwords (our full iOS 16 review is forthcoming).
CNET
Apple Pay Later: How the New iOS 16 Feature Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later
The imminent release of iOS 16 for iPhone -- which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12 -- will add a new "buy now, pay later" feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. BNPL services let you finance purchases by spreading the cost over a short period of time with no interest or fees.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed With Apple's Newest iPhone Line
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.
CNET
iOS 16 Will Revive an iPhone Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Starting Monday, Sept. 12 iPhone users everywhere will be able to download iOS 16 on most iPhones and take advantage of a slew of very cool new features. One of them is a simple, but fantastically useful setting that lives right at the top of the screen. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I can't wait to have it back.
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has been water resistant to a certain extent since the beginning, with the Apple Watch Series 2 and all later models boasting a swim-proof design and overall improved resistance against water, as explained by Apple. Water Lock is a software feature that arrived starting with the Apple Watch Series 2 that keeps the wearable's screen from registering touches while submerged in water, and, most importantly, it purges water from the watch's speaker once you're finished in the pool or shower.
Road & Track
The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever
Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
Woojer Advances the World of Precise Haptics With Its New Series 3 Haptic Vest™ and Strap™
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Woojer today announces pre-orders of its captivating Series 3 haptic wearables that deliver the true feeling of sound, changing the way games, music and entertainment intensifies our sensations. The new Woojer Vest™ and Strap™ Series 3 are more powerful, lighter and more configurable than previous generations. Wireless output to Bluetooth headsets is now supported with up to 7.1 channel surround sound (when paired with the vest’s upcoming add-on hub) in a more fashionable and personalizable product line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005951/en/ Woojer Strap™ and Vest™ Series 3 haptic wearable devices. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
Apple Insider
Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
itechpost.com
Verizon Offers ‘One Unlimited for iPhone’ Plan
While Apple is busy with its "Far Out" event, launching the new iPhone models, Verizon is introducing a new plan that will delight Apple fans who are on Verizon. Tagged as the "One Unlimited for iPhone" plan, the wireless carrier revealed on Wednesday the new plan that it offers. Verizon...
9to5Mac
How to change the clock font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
