Sanibel, FL

Sanibel man caught prowling near young woman’s bedroom while she undressed

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. – A Sanibel man will have to report to a judge after he was caught spying in a young woman’s bedroom while she was undressing.

The homeowner received a notification after his ring spotlight camera was activated and began recording on August 18th. When he walked outside his home towards his juvenile daughter’s bedroom window, he noticed a man crouching by the residence.

Scott Garvin Shankster, 45, told the homeowner that he lived next door and was simply “cutting across to a buddies house.” The homeowner told Shankster to leave and then called authorities.

Sanibel Police arrived and reviewed footage from the ring camera, which found the man holding an object in his hand while crouching and moving towards the juvenile’s bedroom.

The homeowner also located a second video again showing Shankster prowling around the house, this time with a pair of binoculars around his neck. He could be seen hiding in the bushes during that instance.

During the investigation, police would interview Shankster and determine the object he was holding in his hand was his cell phone. Shankster could not recall if he took any photos or videos with the device.

In talking with police, Shankster said he was riding his bicycle on the 18th when he noticed his neighbors had no blinds on the windows. As he approached the window, he noticed a girl undressing.

According to the police report, Shankster specifically said, “It’s not the 12-year-old, it’s the girl to the left, I don’t know how old she is.”

“I’m a man. I have faults,” Shankster continued. “I have my weaknesses and I look, and I get drawn in.”

Shankster was given a notice to appear and will appear before a judge on September 13th. He faces charges of voyeurism and loitering or prowling.

NBC2 Fort Myers

