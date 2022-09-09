ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

New investments credited in quick Oregon fire response

SALEM, Ore. — Crews responding to fires throughout Oregon the past few days were staffed up and ready because of the red flag warning, and officials said at least some of that readiness was thanks to funding lawmakers put aside to beef up fire response. Salem Fire Deputy Chief...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Fire at Milo McIver State Park forces early morning evacuations

ESTACADA, Ore. — People throughout Clackamas County were forced to evacuate their homes early Saturday morning, following a fire at Milo McIver State Park. Linda Raab said law enforcement arrived around midnight, telling her family to leave immediately. “We had to do this in 2020 so we kind of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Power shut-off impacts non-profits and customers

MILL CITY, Ore. — With power shut-offs in the Santiam Canyon over the weekend, Marion County non-profits stepped in to provide resources for those in need. The executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency said that included a generator in Mill City for people to charge medical devices.
MILL CITY, OR
KATU.com

Local Veteran and faithful companion spread joy to fellow vets

A local veteran continues to serve his community, bringing along his faithful four legged companion, spending quality time with fellow vets. Dave Cutter and his certified therapy dog, Lucy, are regular fixtures at the VFW post in Tualatin. Dave and this 165-pound Newfoundland and Great Pyrenees mix have been working...
TUALATIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Traffic Jam#Oregon State Police#Osp Dispatch
KATU.com

City of Oregon City: Small Business Loans

If you have a start-up business and you need funding, there's good news locally! Kerri Williamson met with Katie Gillespie, director of business services at Clackamas Federal Credit Union, and Cobi Lewis, CEO and executive director of Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to get the details. For more information, visit oregoncitybusiness.com.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon City Entrepreneurial Loan Program

If you have a start-up business and you need funding, there's good news locally! Kerri Williamson met with James Graham, Oregon City Manager of Economic Development, Katie Gillespie, director of business services at Clackamas Federal Credit Union, and Cobi Lewis, CEO and executive director of Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to get the details. For more information, visit oregoncitybusiness.com.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

New President at Oregon State University acknowledges high costs of tuition

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University was one of the few public universities nationwide that didn't report a decline in enrollment during the pandemic. The school's e-campus encouraged students to take classes online. OSU'S new president would like to see this continue. Jayathi Murthy started on the job on...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy