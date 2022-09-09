Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KATU.com
Suspect dead in standoff near Springfield; child called 911 as woman was held hostage
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — One person is dead after a standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man assaulting a woman at a residence on S. Ash Street near S. 2nd Street, just south of Springfield.
KATU.com
Vitae Springs Fire evacuation levels reduced; firefighters plan patrols to fight hot spots
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire officials, has given the go-ahead to further downgrade the evacuation levels for the Vitae Springs Fire near Salem. As of this afternoon, the following areas remain at a Level 1: Be Ready status. Vitae Springs Road between...
KATU.com
New investments credited in quick Oregon fire response
SALEM, Ore. — Crews responding to fires throughout Oregon the past few days were staffed up and ready because of the red flag warning, and officials said at least some of that readiness was thanks to funding lawmakers put aside to beef up fire response. Salem Fire Deputy Chief...
KATU.com
Vitae Springs Fire update; fire expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended time
SALEM, Ore. — Fire officials say the Vitae Springs Fire remained within the existing containment lines and crews from agencies across the region continue to assist Salem Fire Department crews. The fire is expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended period of time, officials say. Firefighters will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Fire at Milo McIver State Park forces early morning evacuations
ESTACADA, Ore. — People throughout Clackamas County were forced to evacuate their homes early Saturday morning, following a fire at Milo McIver State Park. Linda Raab said law enforcement arrived around midnight, telling her family to leave immediately. “We had to do this in 2020 so we kind of...
KATU.com
South Salem wildfire 100% contained, evacuation orders remain in place for now
SALEM, Ore. — 3:30 p.m. Update | The Marion County Sheriff's Office is saying all current Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices will remain in place. Residents should be prepared for existing evacuations to remain in place overnight. In a press release, the sheriff's office says "We understand...
KATU.com
Power shut-off impacts non-profits and customers
MILL CITY, Ore. — With power shut-offs in the Santiam Canyon over the weekend, Marion County non-profits stepped in to provide resources for those in need. The executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency said that included a generator in Mill City for people to charge medical devices.
KATU.com
Local Veteran and faithful companion spread joy to fellow vets
A local veteran continues to serve his community, bringing along his faithful four legged companion, spending quality time with fellow vets. Dave Cutter and his certified therapy dog, Lucy, are regular fixtures at the VFW post in Tualatin. Dave and this 165-pound Newfoundland and Great Pyrenees mix have been working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
City of Oregon City: Small Business Loans
If you have a start-up business and you need funding, there's good news locally! Kerri Williamson met with Katie Gillespie, director of business services at Clackamas Federal Credit Union, and Cobi Lewis, CEO and executive director of Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to get the details. For more information, visit oregoncitybusiness.com.
KATU.com
Oregon says today's Ducks football game 'proceeding as planned' despite smoky conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Air quality in the southern Willamette Valley, according to Oregon DEQ, is in the moderate category because of the smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire burning to the southeast of Eugene, near Oakridge. The University of Oregon will kick off the home portion of its football...
KATU.com
Oregon City Entrepreneurial Loan Program
If you have a start-up business and you need funding, there's good news locally! Kerri Williamson met with James Graham, Oregon City Manager of Economic Development, Katie Gillespie, director of business services at Clackamas Federal Credit Union, and Cobi Lewis, CEO and executive director of Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to get the details. For more information, visit oregoncitybusiness.com.
KATU.com
New President at Oregon State University acknowledges high costs of tuition
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University was one of the few public universities nationwide that didn't report a decline in enrollment during the pandemic. The school's e-campus encouraged students to take classes online. OSU'S new president would like to see this continue. Jayathi Murthy started on the job on...
Comments / 0