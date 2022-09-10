ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Voices: Mocking the Queen’s death isn’t edgy – it’s ignorant and ghoulish

By Skylar Baker-Jordan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjSV5_0hoybDke00

The Queen is dead. So too, it seems, is compassion. Even before the official announcement of the 96-year-old Elizabeth Mountbatten-Windsor’s death had come, many of my fellow travelers on the left were circling like vultures. “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” tweeted Dr Uju Anya of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. “May her pain be excruciating.” The tweet was removed by Twitter for violating its policy .

Tweets like this – and there were so many, though Dr Anya’s has gotten the most attention – belie only a callous disregard for human life and those grieving the passing of the world’s longest-serving head-of-state. More shockingly, though, given the academic and journalistic backgrounds of many of those tweeting such things, it betrays a profound ignorance of both the British constitution and the legacy of Elizabeth II. Far from being a coloniser or perpetrator of genocide, Elizabeth was both a powerless figurehead of a crumbling empire and one of the greatest diplomats of the 20 th and 21 st centuries.

First, a quick lesson in British constitutionalism for my American compatriots. Like our president, the monarch is the head of state. The head of state in both capacities is largely ceremonial; thinking Joe Biden awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom as akin to the monarch knighting someone is a good analogy. Yes, there is prestige, but the conference grants no real power.

In theory, the monarch’s powers are vast. The queen – now king – can theoretically withhold Royal Assent, which is akin to a presidential veto. Law enforcement and military servicemembers swear allegiance to the Crown, as do members of Parliament. The monarch gives a speech where she – now he – lays out what her – now his – government will do in the coming term. And, of course, it is the monarch who invites the prime minister to-be to form a government in the first place. Before that happens, they are not prime minister.

Of course, the Prime Minister is the one with the democratic mandate as her or his party commands the majority in the House of Commons. No monarch in more than 200 years has appointed a Prime Minister without a democratic mandate – because the UK is a constitutional monarchy which limits the powers of the Crown. The last time Royal Assent was withheld was 1708.

Swearing allegiance to the Crown, as servicemembers and MPs do, is a symbolic act; in constitutional theory, the sovereignty of the nation manifests itself in the Sovereign, thus swearing allegiance to the Crown is swearing allegiance to the nation and not the government or political parties. And that speech the monarch gives from the throne? That’s written by the democratically elected government of the day. The monarch merely speaks the words of the government. They are no indication of the monarch’s own beliefs.

That is because the monarch must remain resolutely apolitical. While there is some question as to whether His Majesty the King will (or even can) live up to that obligation, there is no question as to whether he must. The constitution demands it of him.

Elizabeth II did a fantastic job of remaining utterly and completely apolitical – so much so that when she hoped voters in Scotland would “think very carefully about the future” ahead of the 2014 independence referendum, it caused considerable controversy. Even though it was a fairly innocuous statement (voters should think carefully about the future they want), the outrage it generated illustrates how seriously the British public take the apolitical nature of the Crown.

This (admittedly tedious) constitutional lesson is necessary for Americans or anyone from a country without a Westminster system of government to understand why Dr Anya’s comment was so wide off the mark. Simply put, though she reigned (not ruled, but reigned) for 70 years, none of the major political and foreign policy decisions made by the United Kingdom were hers. They were the product of the government of the day, from Winston Churchill in 1952 to Liz Truss in 2022. Blame them, not Elizabeth.

It is also, I believe, inaccurate to attribute racist and bigoted views to the late queen. While I never met her and have no way of knowing what was in her heart, we do have some indications that this was a woman with a broad mind and open heart. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who famously fell out with the rest of the Royal family – named their daughter Lilibet after her great-grandmother. If Elizabeth was personally racist, I find it difficult to believe the Duchess – who as a fellow American I am proud to say does not shy away from fighting the good fight – would agree to bestow such a familial honor.

I offer as a further character witness no less than Nelson Mandela . The father of South African democracy shared a warm and congenial relationship with Elizabeth, whom he called by her given name and not a title. He also bestowed a nickname upon her – “Motlalepula,” or “come with the rain” for a torrential downpour which coincided with one of her visits – and the two remained in frequent contact.

Perhaps this warm relationship was, as a Times report from 1986 alleged, because the Queen was unhappy with then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s refusal to impose sanctions on the apartheid nation. Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has even credited her with being a “behind-the-scenes force” in bringing about an end to apartheid in South Africa .

Indeed, as head of state and head of the Commonwealth of Nations, Elizabeth was a frequent and effective proponent of peace, democracy, and human rights. Even Michelle O’Neill, the leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland and soon to be the first republican First Minister, said she is “grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands.”

In 2011, she became the first British monarch to visit the independent Republic of Ireland. Her use of Irish language was lauded (the British had famously banned it), and Irish President Michael Higgins called her “a remarkable friend to Ireland.” Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has cited her as being crucial to the normalization of relations between the two nations.

Through the Commonwealth, too, the queen advanced diplomacy and proved her mettle as a stateswoman. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari mourned her as “a towering global personality and an outstanding leader.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an emotional tribute, called her “one of my favorite people in the world” and said “I will miss her so.”

The world, meanwhile, will miss her commitment to democracy and human rights. Whether, in her role as Head of the Commonwealth, helping to suspend Zimbabwe for its brutal dictatorship under Robert Mugabe or addressing the military coup in Pakistan in 1999, she stood firmly on the side of the people she so diligently served, and not just in the United Kingdom.

None of this is to say that Elizabeth II was infallible. She was human, just like you and me. Nor is this an endorsement of monarchy. There is virtue in republicanism, and the role of the Crown should be questioned. It is also not to say that the legacies of colonialism and empire are not violent, ugly, and despicable. They unquestionably are, and those legacies still poison our world today.

What it is to say, though, is that the left has the wrong villain. Elizabeth II served her nation and this world with dignity, quiet composure, and a diligence rarely seen in the annals of history. Far from the power-hungry colonizer some have portrayed her as, the Queen was a diplomat, a humanitarian, and a public servant in the truest sense of the word.

For 70 years she dedicated her life to the people of the United Kingdom and to improving relations and promoting democracy around the world. It is an example we should aspire to emulate, not ridicule and condemn. She has earned her rest. Let us make it a peaceful one – just as she worked tirelessly to do in life.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mulroney
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Justin Trudeau
Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Sinn Fein#Pakistan#Uk#American
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’

Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. “Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said,...
POTUS
The Independent

What Queen Elizabeth II said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met the Queen’

Queen Elizabeth II’s former bodyguard has revealed what the monarch said to an American hiker who asked her whether she “had met the Queen”. The former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, who was known as Dick, recalled the time when Her Majesty was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two tourists on holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy