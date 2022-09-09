ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Community members pick up groceries at drive-thru food pantry at DePaul Community Health Center

By Michaela Romero
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the second Friday of every month, the DePaul Community Health Center partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute free groceries through a drive-thru food pantry.

On September 9, there was a food giveaway at DCHC`s Carrollton Warehouse located at 3201 Short Street. Groceries were given away to members of the community from 9 a.m. until the food was gone.

According to organizers, DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) is one of the largest community health centers in the state. They provide affordable healthcare for adults and children. To learn more about the DePaul Community Health Center visit https://www.depaulcommunityhealthcenters.org/.

