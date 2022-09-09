ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish’s Public Safety Department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Infrastructure questions arise about RCAS buildings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools district had to close some of its school doors last week due to high temperatures making it dangerous for some students to be in the building. This raised some eyebrows and brought into question faults in various school buildings in the district.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Hill City, SD
City
Keystone, SD
State
South Dakota State
Hill City, SD
Government
Rapid City, SD
Traffic
Rapid City, SD
Government
kotatv.com

Hot Springs 9/11 tribute to the fallen heroes and victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Challenge Dakota turned up the heat in Hot Springs with an early morning tribute to the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago. The 9th annual Grand Staircase Challenge was held to honor the heroes and victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. Along with families sharing knowledge of the tragic event with the younger generations. Many felt that passing the memory of this event would help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
kotatv.com

‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Construction Maintenance
kotatv.com

Very nice weather to end the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hints of fall appear in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer heat fades and fall approaches, Spearfish Canyon is undergoing some subtle changes. They might be hard to find, but the leaves are changing, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce has some advice on where to look. The first place you might want...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm and hazy weather is expected early this week as the high pressure ridge rebuilds over the area. Highs will be 10 or more degrees above normal through Wednesday. There will also be extensive smoke from western wildfires the next couple of days. A...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kotatv.com

Quilts take over Hill City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show. The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Center for American Indian Health, also known as the American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network, is kicking off enrollment for a new mRNA influenza vaccination study. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Creators show off their works of art at the Hill City Quilt Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On September 10-11, people gathered at Hill City High School to look at quilts that are more than just blankets. The creators responsible for the works of art combine their art with functionality. But, the quilt show has more than just quilts. There are many...
HILL CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy