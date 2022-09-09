Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish’s Public Safety Department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
kotatv.com
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
kotatv.com
Infrastructure questions arise about RCAS buildings
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools district had to close some of its school doors last week due to high temperatures making it dangerous for some students to be in the building. This raised some eyebrows and brought into question faults in various school buildings in the district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Hot Springs 9/11 tribute to the fallen heroes and victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Challenge Dakota turned up the heat in Hot Springs with an early morning tribute to the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago. The 9th annual Grand Staircase Challenge was held to honor the heroes and victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. Along with families sharing knowledge of the tragic event with the younger generations. Many felt that passing the memory of this event would help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.
kotatv.com
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
kotatv.com
Rapid City’s Bartholow wins back-to-back trapshooting championships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Matt Bartholow may not be a household name, but he’s one of best trap shooters in the country. Ben Burns caught up with Matt and his brother after winning yet another national title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Very nice weather to end the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
KELOLAND TV
Hints of fall appear in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer heat fades and fall approaches, Spearfish Canyon is undergoing some subtle changes. They might be hard to find, but the leaves are changing, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce has some advice on where to look. The first place you might want...
KEVN
Rapid City sees fewer building permits but a higher value on current permits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City continues an upward trend when it comes to valuations for recent building permits, breaking a record for the value of those permits set in the January to August period last year. Last year, the city issued 3,111 building permits with a total value...
kotatv.com
An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm and hazy weather is expected early this week as the high pressure ridge rebuilds over the area. Highs will be 10 or more degrees above normal through Wednesday. There will also be extensive smoke from western wildfires the next couple of days. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
New Black Hills War Monument serves as a special connection to families of local servicemembers lost through the decades
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For sisters Janice, Mary Anne, and Geralynn, they never met their cousin Captain Don Smith. Captain Smith was pilot in the Army Air Corps, before it became the United States Air Force, and was one of the 16 pilots that carried out the Doolittle Raid in 1942.
kotatv.com
Quilts take over Hill City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show. The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
kotatv.com
Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Center for American Indian Health, also known as the American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network, is kicking off enrollment for a new mRNA influenza vaccination study. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses...
kotatv.com
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
newscenter1.tv
Creators show off their works of art at the Hill City Quilt Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On September 10-11, people gathered at Hill City High School to look at quilts that are more than just blankets. The creators responsible for the works of art combine their art with functionality. But, the quilt show has more than just quilts. There are many...
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
Comments / 0