ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Nicki Minaj Has Been Trending This Week And The Whole Situation Is A Hot Mess

The rapper once again started trending on social media this week after her fanbase launched an attack against her critics. Nicki Minaj once again started trending on social media this week after her fanbase, known as Barbz, launched an attack against the rapper's critics. Things got messy, as online beefs do, so we’ll break it down for you.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Diamonds And Pearls: A Look At The Special Pieces Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Wore To The Queen's Procession

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (who will always be known best to many as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle), each wore jewelry that held a personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II as they attended a service following the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

‘The Crown’ Alums Olivia Colman and Claire Foy Pay Tribute to ‘Incredible Monarch’ Queen Elizabeth II

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman are honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. The dual Emmy winners, who won their respective awards portraying the history-making monarch in Netflix’s “The Crown,” opened up about Queen Elizabeth II’s death during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on September 8 after serving the United Kingdom and Commonwealth as Sovereign for 70 years. “I think that she was an incredible monarch,” Foy told BBC while at TIFF. “She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.” Foy added, “My main feeling is just thinking about her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Trisha Paytas
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Jeff Bezos

Comments / 0

Community Policy