Claire Foy and Olivia Colman are honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. The dual Emmy winners, who won their respective awards portraying the history-making monarch in Netflix’s “The Crown,” opened up about Queen Elizabeth II’s death during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on September 8 after serving the United Kingdom and Commonwealth as Sovereign for 70 years. “I think that she was an incredible monarch,” Foy told BBC while at TIFF. “She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.” Foy added, “My main feeling is just thinking about her...

