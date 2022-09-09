Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Has Been Trending This Week And The Whole Situation Is A Hot Mess
The rapper once again started trending on social media this week after her fanbase launched an attack against her critics. Nicki Minaj once again started trending on social media this week after her fanbase, known as Barbz, launched an attack against the rapper's critics. Things got messy, as online beefs do, so we’ll break it down for you.
Here’s How People With Chronic Conditions Feel About Bill Hader Being The Only Celebrity Wearing A Mask At The Emmys
From Sheryl Lee Ralph’s emotional acceptance speech to Jimmy Kimmel’s “white male privilege” to Zendaya’s second history-making win, the 74th Emmy Awards left us with some memorable moments. Celebrations and jokes aside, the auditorium was also packed with maskless people amid an ongoing pandemic that...
Diamonds And Pearls: A Look At The Special Pieces Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Wore To The Queen's Procession
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (who will always be known best to many as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle), each wore jewelry that held a personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II as they attended a service following the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.
‘The Crown’ Alums Olivia Colman and Claire Foy Pay Tribute to ‘Incredible Monarch’ Queen Elizabeth II
Claire Foy and Olivia Colman are honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. The dual Emmy winners, who won their respective awards portraying the history-making monarch in Netflix’s “The Crown,” opened up about Queen Elizabeth II’s death during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on September 8 after serving the United Kingdom and Commonwealth as Sovereign for 70 years. “I think that she was an incredible monarch,” Foy told BBC while at TIFF. “She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.” Foy added, “My main feeling is just thinking about her...
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
Small Influencers Are Saying They’re Getting Fewer Brand Deals As Recession Panic Escalates
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here (and you should, ’cause we just revamped it). For months now, concerns over a possible recession have fueled conversations on social media about the...
