Narcity
These Photos Show The Queen In Canada Throughout Her Reign & She's Been All Over The Country
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history. Throughout her time on the throne, the queen took 22 separate trips to Canada and visited everywhere from Ontario, B.C. and Saskatchewan, to Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. In an emotional address on...
Narcity
This Boozy New Tour Near Ottawa Comes With So Many Tastings & Here's A First Look
There are hidden gems on the other side of the Ottawa River, and this boozy new tour will guide you to some seriously good times. The Gatineau Beer Tour is a brand-new experience created by Aventure Outaouais, and Narcity got a first look at the adventure. The tour runs every...
Narcity
I'm A Die-Hard British Columbian But Here's Why I Think Ontario Is Way Better During Fall
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. While I grew up in B.C., I can confidently say that Ontario has the best fall season that I've ever experienced. I first moved to Toronto, Ontario, in September...
Narcity
Here's How You Can Watch The Queen's Funeral From Canada On Monday
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history after 70 years on the throne. According to the royal family, she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon hours of Thursday. Preparations are now being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
A UK Family Is Trying To Decide If They Should Move To BC Or Ontario & Got Some Local Advice
This U.K. family has the opportunity to move to B.C. or Ontario for work and they're asking locals, through a B.C. Reddit thread, for some advice. People came through to let them know which province would be the best for them to settle down in, and some even got heated.
Narcity
A Canadian Compared German & English Gynecology Words & The Translations Are Haunting (VIDEO)
After a recent trip to the gynecologist while in Germany landed Canadian TikToker @cassidymarierobertson in some truly awkward circumstances due to the language barrier, she decided to make a follow-up to the whole experience. "Guys I spoke to my mother-in-law last night about this whole gynecology experience going viral," Cassidy...
Narcity
Charles Is Now Officially 'Canada's New King' & Trudeau Offers His 'Full Support'
A few days after Queen Elizabeth II died, her son Charles has been declared "Canada's new king" and Justin Trudeau offered up his government's "loyalty" and "full support." On Saturday, September 10, a ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III as the new sovereign took place outside of Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Narcity
Canada Could Get A Holiday For The Queen's Funeral But Not Everyone Would Have A Day Off
While the country continues its national mourning period following the death of the queen, whether or not the day of her funeral will be a stat holiday in Canada remains unclear. As some Commonwealth countries announce that they will have a public holiday to mark the death of the queen,...
Narcity
Canada Will Officially Get A National Holiday Next Week To Mark The Queen's Death
Canada will have a federal holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Justin Trudeau has confirmed. During a press conference on Tuesday, the PM announced that Canada will have an official Day of Mourning on Monday, September 19. It will coincide with the queen's state funeral in the...
Narcity
A Ukrainian Refugee Shared His Fav Tim Hortons Donut & Joked Canadians Haven't Been 'Honest'
If you grew up in Canada, you likely already know what your favourite Tim Hortons treat is, but if you're a newcomer like Semion, finding out which donut you like best is definitely a fun experiment. On his TikTok account @newcanadians, where he describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring...
Narcity
Canada's New Fall Forecast Predicts 'An Extended Summer Season' But Snow Will Creep In
A new fall forecast for Canada has been released, and it's expected that there will be "an extended summer season," but that doesn't mean snow won't creep in!. The Weather Network's fall forecast for 2022 is calling for the start of autumn to be "gentle" in most of Canada, with "extended periods of pleasant fall weather" lasting well into October.
Narcity
You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To Buffalo Starting At $25.99 & Here's How
Have you ever compared prices for concert tickets or flights between Toronto and Buffalo and thought, "Oh wow, I wish I had more options?" Well, you don't have to wish for that anymore because now you can get on a bus from Toronto and arrive in Buffalo cheaply and efficiently.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Has Been Warm For So Long This Summer That It Broke A Record
Monday morning's weather is serving Ontario some rainy day vibes, but its unseasonably warm temperatures still just broke the province's record for consecutive warmth. Huh?. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Monday will be a bit of wash with "periods of heavy rain" plaguing morning commuters and showers not expected to stop until the afternoon.
