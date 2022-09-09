Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Demons do well in Chick Fil-A Invitational
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Middle School Demons cross country team embarked on a journey to Mineral Wells on Saturday, Sept. 10. They took part in the Chick-fil-A Invitational. On the boys’ side there were around 200 runners. The Demons came in seventh overall out of...
WVNews
Groundbreaking takes place for new wastewater facility
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Many times at a groundbreaking or a ribbon cutting, there is a beautiful building being dedicated or a new business opening or, as happened a few weeks ago, a hospital renovation undertaken. At the groundbreaking on Sept. 9, none of those things took place....
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council hears replacement, repair requests for equipment, infrastructure
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council heard several major proposals at Monday night’s work session, including a major sewer line that requires cleaning that would cost around $1.1 million. John Workman, superintendent of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department, and Tom Brown, Clarksburg’s city engineer, briefed council on...
Comments / 0