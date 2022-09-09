MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Middle School Demons cross country team embarked on a journey to Mineral Wells on Saturday, Sept. 10. They took part in the Chick-fil-A Invitational. On the boys’ side there were around 200 runners. The Demons came in seventh overall out of...

MINERAL WELLS, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO