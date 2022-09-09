ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police watchdog begins homicide inquiry into fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

By Matthew George
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tHn6_0hoyalX100

The police watchdog has launched a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba by armed Metropolitan Police officers in south London .

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said this followed its review of the evidence gathered so far after the incident in Streatham Hill on Monday.

“Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired by an MPS officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving,” the IOPC said.

“This followed the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera which indicated the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in previous days. The vehicle Mr Kaba was driving was not registered to him.

“Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide.

“The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.”

The IOPC added: “We have notified Mr Kaba’s family of this latest development. We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.”

The watchdog has previously confirmed that no gun was found in the car Mr Kaba was driving.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “This is a significant development. From the outset I have been in close touch with the independent police watchdog, the IOPC, who said they would be thorough and go wherever the evidence took them. Their investigation has now resulted in the launch of a homicide investigation into Chris Kaba’s death.

“My heartfelt sympathies remain with Chris Kaba’s family, friends and loved ones, who are having to come to terms with a young life cut short.

“I fully understand the grave concerns and impact of Chris’ death on Black Londoners across our city and the anger, pain and fear it has caused – as well as the desire for justice and change.

“I appreciate that there are many unanswered questions and I want to reassure all of London’s communities that I will continue to push for these to be answered.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chris Kaba: Black people ‘terrified’ after fatal shooting of unarmed rapper by police

Black communities have expressed concern over the fatal shooting of a Black man by police in London amid calls for nationwide protests. Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died following a pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, on Monday night.The 24-year-old’s Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street, Kirkstall Gardens, before one round was fired from a police weapon.Following two days of minimal information from the Metropolitan Police around the circumstances behind the shooting, the police watchdog confirmed on Wednesday evening that no gun was found in Mr Kaba’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist

A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday.Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr. less than six seconds after arriving on the scene — even as other officers held their fire. A grand jury investigation found that Plowden, 25, was dazed after crashing the car and had his left hand raised as he tried to follow commands on a city sidewalk.However, defense lawyer David Mischak told...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison

A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

Couple jailed for forcing 5-year-old to lie in ice-cold bath for hours

A couple have been jailed after torturing their five-year-old girl “almost to death” by forcing her to lay down in an ice-cold bath for hours.The girl’s mother Georgia Newman, 29, and step-father Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, made the child lie in the bath for up to three hours for misbehaving, a court heard.Leeds Crown Court was told that when she became unresponsive, they tried to warm her up before eventually calling 999.When the paramedics got to the property in Leeds, West Yorkshire. the young girl was unconscious, blue in appearance and frothing at the mouth.She later suffered a seizure and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tourist jailed nearly ten years after $2 taxi fare dispute because court made devastating typo

A tourist was jailed in a $2 taxi fair dispute after a court made a typo turning a misdemeanour into a felony. Angus McCoubrey and a friend were in Brookline in the Boston metropolitan area in April 2013 when they got out of a taxi because they thought the driver was taking a circuitous way to increase the fare. They exited the vehicle and left $5 on the front seat, which was $2 less than the price, according to The Boston Globe. The driver reported the incident to a nearby police officer, who brought a charge of taxi fare...
BROOKLINE, MA
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three children dead on Coney Island beach after ‘drowning’ as mother questioned by police

The mother of three children who died after being found unconscious on a beach at Coney Island, New York, has been questioned, police have said.Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters at news briefing on Sunday that investigators had questioned the mother, who has not been named, after the deaths of the three children at a hospital on Monday morning, as CBS New York reported. He said his officers were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue at around 1.40am am by a family member concerned for the safety of the children, who “may have (been) harmed,” said Chief...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Violent Crime#Metropolitan Police#Mps
The Independent

NYC block hires armed guards to combat drug dealing in posh neighbourhood

A neighbourhood association in an upmarket New York City block hired armed security guards to patrol the streets and confront drug dealers and violent criminals.The West 4th Mac/6th Block Association in Greenwich Village spent $18,000 on guards from Black Tie Protection Services to deter crack smoking and public defecation over the month of August, resident Brian Maloney told the New York Post.The area of West Fourth Street between MacDougal St and Sixth Ave that Mr Maloney has called home for 16 years had become overrun with emotionally disturbed drug addicts and homeless people in recent years, he told the Post.Reductions...
The Independent

Students evacuated after police investigate shooting report at Hollywood High School

Students were evacuated after police in Los Angeles were called to reports of a shooting at Hollywood High School.LAPD says that they received a radio call at 9.43am on Tuesday reporting an assault with a deadly weapon taking place at the campus of the school.The police department says that when officers arrived at the scene they found no evidence of a shooting, but the school was placed in lockdown as the situation was investigated.Students were ordered to shelter in place or were moved to safety across the campus, while Sunset boulevard was closed at Orange Avenue.There have been no reports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Anthony Robinson: ‘Shopping cart killer’ linked to death of sixth woman

A serial murder suspect dubbed the “shopping cart killer” has been linked to the death of sixth woman by police.Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, is charged with the murder of two women who were found dead in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in 2021, and has been named by police as a suspect in the homicides of three others.In all the cases, Mr Robinson is suspected of luring women he met on dating apps to a hotel room before killing them and using shopping carts to dispose of their bodies in secluded areas, the Washington Post reported.Mr Robinson is now being linked to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Independent

‘It just takes one person to do something abhorrent’: Intense security operation for Queen’s lying in state

A former counter-terror police officer has warned that it “just takes one person to do something abhorrent” as security preparations intensify for the Queen’s lying in state.People have already started queuing to pay their respects at Westminster Hall, although access will not start until Wednesday evening.The government said visitors would face “airport-style” security before entering parliament and police will work to protect the queue, which is expected to be many hours and thousands of people long.Nick Aldworth, who led the “protect and prepare” strand of national counter-terrorism policing until his retirement in May 2019, said there was a threat...
U.K.
The Independent

Robbery suspect killed by NYC subway train after fleeing police

A robbery suspect was reportedly killed after he was allegedly fleeing police in New York and attempted to jump onto a moving subway but missed and fell between two cars, local news reported.On Tuesday morning, a group of four suspects reportedly robbed a 46-year-old passenger at gunpoint on a train that was heading north close to the 174th Street station in the Bronx, less than a mile south of the Bronx Zoo.After the suspected robbery was carried out as morning commuters began filing onto the trains, the four suspects then reportedly ran onto a No 5 train from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

MPs raise concern over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters

Scotland’s chief constable has been told of free speech concerns amid the arrest of anti-monarchy protesters in Edinburgh.Conservative MP David Davis has written to Sir Iain Livingstone after a 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace during the Accession Proclamation for the King outside the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral on Sunday.Following his letter, another alleged protester, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on the Royal Mile as footage appeared to show him heckling the royal procession.In his letter, written on Monday, the MP for Haltemprice and Howden said: “It is not for me to interfere in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

MP Margaret Ferrier sentenced to 270-hour community order for breaking Covid rules

An MP who took a train from London to Scotland after learning she had tested positive for Covid has been sentenced to a 270-hour community order for breaking virus rules.Margaret Ferrier MP admitted putting people at risk by visiting a number of locations in Glasgow after taking a Covid test.She must complete the 270-hour community “payback” order within nine months.Imposing the order at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull told the MP: "The public rightly expect the people elected to represent them to set an example."You wilfully ignored the rules and did not isolate. Having tested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Alex Jones trial - live: Conspiracy theorist sanctioned for Sandy Hook Google Analytics discovery delays

A Connecticut jury is hearing evidence to decide how much Conservative radio host Alex Jones should pay out to the family of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after he continued to peddle the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead was a hoax.Mr Jones is not in attendance on the first day in the Waterbury courtroom but told his radio audience on Monday night that he plans to travel to Connecticut next week for the proceedings which are expected to feature testimony from both him and victims’ families.This...
WATERBURY, CT
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy