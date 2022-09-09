ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘God Save the King’ sung for first time at Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial service

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK68Q_0hoyaisq00

The first official rendition of “God Save the King” was sung at the end of a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Hundreds of people came together to sing the national anthem, which has different lyrics for the first time in over 70 years.

The word “Queen” has been replaced by “King” and “her victorious” changed to “him victorious” to mark King Charles III taking over as the new monarch.

Ahead of Friday’s memorial service, the King made his first televised address as sovereign.

