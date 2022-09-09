ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Hen “paying respect” in drive-thru line at Popeyes in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes.

Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, when someone came strutting into her view.

A hen was seen trying to cut in line.

Image courtesy of Angie Dronet Grunewald

Grunewald was waiting in line to order an 8 piece mixed chicken with cajun rice, large cajun rice, mac and cheese as well as 24 nuggets.

The Livingston Parish native was trying to feed her family when this bird decided to brave the traffic and incoming rain.

Grunewald said the hen never left the side of her car and must have either been really brave or had a death wish.

The local community chimed in on the appearance of this intruder.

Abby Watson said the hen was “probably trying to pay respect to those who have gone on into the big deep fryer.”

Someone else thought the hen was protesting while Randall Fontenot believes the hen was waiting for his order.

This is the not the first bird to make its presence known outside a Popeyes in Louisiana.

So, does this hen “Love That Chicken from Popeyes?”

