raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA
Mass of the Christian Burial for Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden with military honors by the Glidden American Legion. Visitation will be held at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden from 5–7 P.M. on Tuesday where there will be a Christian Wake Service held at 7 P.M. Additional visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M.
theperrynews.com
One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins
One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Clinics Adds Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
The Guthrie County Hospital Clinics is adding a new provider. GCH Clinics is welcoming Austin Boekman who is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and went to medical school at Des Moines University and got his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. Boekman is now accepting new patients at the GCH Clinics in Guthrie Center with business hours of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call the hospital to schedule an appointment.
1380kcim.com
$80,000 Worth Of Damage Occurred In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday in Carroll
The Carroll Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that trapped one person in their car. Officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of 5th and Clark Street by Kerps Tavern at approximately 2:04 p.m. Their investigation determined a westbound 2011 Yukon Denali, operated by 19-year-old Angelo Matta of Whitman, Mass., was stopped at a stop sign on 5th Street. As the Matta vehicle left the stop sign and entered Clark Street, he collided with a Southbound 2008 Chrysler TNC operated by 31-year-old Kelsey Powell of Carroll. Due to damage caused in the accident, the driver’s side of the Chrysler lodged the door shut, but Powell could exit without mechanical extraction. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Matta vehicle sustained approximately $30,000, while the Powell vehicle had roughly $50,000 in damages. Matta was cited for expired registration, no insurance, and running a stop sign, and Powel was cited for no financial liability insurance.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Karl Maurice Krieger, 29, of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson, was arrested in the 19000 block of Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Library and Greene Co Historical Society Partner for Special Sunday Program
A special program that was supposed to take place earlier this year in Jefferson is rescheduled to this weekend. Historian, researcher and writer David Connon will present his program on “Josiah Bushnell Grinnell and the Iowa Underground Railroad” at 2pm on Sunday at the Greene County Historical Museum. Jefferson Library Director Jane Millard is excited to have Connon back after he was in Jefferson last year talking about Iowans who fought in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and will now be presenting on Grinnell.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Two Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Greene County Results in Injuries
A two vehicle accident Friday morning in Greene County results in injuries. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:53am a deputy, along with Grand Junction Fire and Rescue and Greene County Ambulance responded to the incident on Highway 30 near W Avenue. Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Johnson of Fort Dodge was traveling south on W Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30. Johnson’s 2016 Chevrolet truck hit an eastbound 2012 Hyundai Genesis that was driven by 62-year-old Michael Agar of North Carolina.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 9/5-9/11
9-5-22 1:16 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Guthrie Center. 2:02 am Panora Ambulance transported a patient from Guthrie Co Hospital to Mercy. 5:38 am Panora Ambulance transported a patient back to The New Homestead. 6:18 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Guthrie Center.
Morning fire damages east side Des Moines home, no injuries reported
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Monday morning on a report of a house fire. The call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. […]
iheart.com
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
In 2023 Prices Will Increase For Guthrie County Campers
The Guthrie County Conservation Board recently approved a change to the prices to camp in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says that the rates at Nations Bridge and Lennon Mill will increase to $20 per night in 2023. Halterman says that the raise in price will be for one tent or camper and will affect everyone the same no matter the camping unit. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio part of the reason for the increase is the upgraded features in all of the parks.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
KCCI.com
Waukee homeowners concerned over mysterious dog death
WAUKEE, Iowa — Andrew Dewein, of Waukee, said the things people throw over his fence are getting out of hand. He lives along the Heart of the Warrior Trail with his family and two dogs. And after hearing one of his neighbors' dogs died from eating something that was thrown over their fence, he just wants it to stop.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Hard Work Pays Off For The Relay For Life Of Guthrie With Large Participation
A large crowd of cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer gathered at the Panora Square for the Relay For Life of Guthrie County on Sunday. The event started with the opening ceremonies that included cancer survivors walking around the concrete trail surrounded by luminary bags. Also the relay had a silent auction, cake walk, many live musical performances from Jessica Langgaard’s music students and a pie auction. Committee Member Becky Secoy Peterson says it takes all year to plan this event and to have the community participation was rewarding.
Work begins on new year-round attraction in Ames
AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames has begun construction on a new $4 million plaza across Clark Street from City Hall. In order to use this parking lot, the city has paved a new parking lot northwest of City Hall. “The City Council had a vision of a downtown Plaza,” said Corey Mellies, who is […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Former Jefferson Resident Arrested on Warrant for Alleged January 2020 Incident
A Des Moines man was arrested and charged from an alleged 2020 incident when he lived in Jefferson. According to court documents, a Jefferson Police Officer responded to a call from a resident in the 300 block of West Washington Street at 7:41pm on January 24, 2020 that claimed 56-year-old Robert Barnard had marijuana and a firearm in his bedroom. The officer found the items and confiscated them. During the investigation, the officer found out Barnard had a prior felony conviction in 2008.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Having a Musical Good Time for Homecoming Week
It’s Homecoming Week for Perry High School and there are several activities planned. Student Council Advisor Brenda Mintun tells Raccoon Valley Radio this year’s theme is “We Got the Beat” with the dress up days corresponding to different songs. Monday is “True Colors” and “Monochromatic Monday” where students can wear different shades of the same color pattern. Tuesday is “I Need a Hero” and students can dress up as their favorite superhero. Wednesday people can wear workout outfits with “Let’s Get Physical.” Then on Thursday is “Big Green Tractor” by wearing country clothes. Friday is “My House” with class colors.
KCCI.com
'I loved him': Des Moines man charged with animal neglect shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lloyd Christopher Frank, the Des Moines man charged with animal neglect is speaking out, sharing his side of the story and says it's the complete opposite of what he's accused of. "I didn't want to cause him any harm. I loved him. I want him...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Big hits continue from Schroeder, Stalder
Greene County high school volleyball is off to its best start in more than a decade at 9-4 in matches and 22-10 in sets after finishing second in Saturday’s South Hardin Tournament in Eldora. The Rams have a duo of front row hitters that have elevated their games to...
1380kcim.com
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
