Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes

New poll shows South Dakota voters lean toward expanding Medicaid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the November midterm elections approach, voters are focused on a wide variety of candidates and issues. However, as one recent poll shows voters could also be looking to expand healthcare access in South Dakota. A state-wide poll conducted in late August confirmed what officials from the American Cancer Society say they’ve known for a while.
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
This is National Suicide Prevention Month but for this Rapid City center, every month is suicide prevention month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September marks National Suicide Prevention month, and as South Dakota ranks 10th highest in the nation for suicide rates, suicide prevention centers across the state have plans on how to hopefully lower those statistics. “For us every month is suicide prevention month,” Bill Elger, prevention...
Scholarship South Dakota aims to stop “brain drain”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities dropped during the COVID pandemic, the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship was put together to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live, work, and study in South Dakota after graduation. While it is considered a public...
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. A new scholarship is targeting the "Brain Drain" issue in South Dakota by encouraging students to work, live, and study in the State. South Dakota Mines hosted a career fair to help prevent the "Brain Drain" in South Dakota. KOTA Canyon Lake...
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. A new scholarship is targeting the "Brain Drain" issue in South Dakota by encouraging students to work, live, and study in the State. KOTA Canyon Lake Pond. Updated: 6 hours ago. One of the...
