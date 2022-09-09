Read full article on original website
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
KAAL-TV
U of M ranked No. 23 nationwide, in U.S. News and World Report rankings
(ABC 6 News) – The University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus is ranked among the top public schools nationwide at number 23, according to the 2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings. The U.S. News and World Report results reflect a wide variety of criteria, including graduation rates, indebtedness,...
KAAL-TV
Austin celebrates “Welcome Week”
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially “Welcome Week” in communities around the country, including in Austin. Welcoming week is designed to build connections and focus on the importance of being an inclusive place. The Austin Public Library held an event for immigrants to share their stories.
KAAL-TV
The Hormel Institute hosting ‘Passport to STEM’ event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Institute will be hosting a ‘Passport to STEM’ event on Saturday, September 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event is part of Austin’s “Welcoming Week.”. The family-friendly event will include hands-on science experiments and learning stations, the...
kelo.com
Gov. Kristi Noem receives successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem has successfully been treated for a back injury at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In a statement released early Monday morning, Noem has been receiving treatment for a lower back injury before the operation over the weekend. Read the full...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
KAAL-TV
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester reveals new gymnasium mural
(ABC 6 News) – The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, in partnership with Families First of Minnesota, revealed a new community mural in the gymnasium at The Place. Thanks to a grant awarded by the Greater Rochester Arts & Cultural Trust, the Boys and Girls Club was able to work with locally renowned muralist, Maggie Panetta, to create a 200-square foot mural guided by the theme, “Healthy Lifestyles.”
myalbertlea.com
It’s Homecoming Week for Albert Lea High School
ALHS Dress Up Day Theme: Career Day (staff can participate in all dress up days!) Boys Soccer Game vs JM 7pm and Girls Tennis Match 4:30pm vs Red Wing. Senior Sunrise 6:30am Jim Gustafson Field Stadium Parking Lot. ALHS Dress Up Day Theme: Class Color (Staff- tie dye; 12th- black;...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Beacon Academy addresses staffing concern
(ABC 6 News) – A local charter school is facing issues after two administrative positions have opened up unexpectedly in the last couple of months. On Sunday night, the school board held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the school and on Monday, officials sent out a letter to parents to update them on what is going on.
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Esteemed Rochester Nature Educator Has Died
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester educator died this week. Harry L. Buck was 92 years old when he passed away Thursday in Plainview. His obituary posted by the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home says a memorial service for Buck will take place on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.
90 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota Ghost Town Bar For Sale
For $200,000 you could own a bar and grill in one of Minnesota's Ghost Towns, on the Martin County / Faribault County line (90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota). On a recent road trip, my girlfriend and I stopped at The Derby for a drink (beer for me, sasparilla for my sweetie-pie). It was everything I could have hoped for from a small-town bar and grill, and even some things I never would have imagined.
Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)
I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide
Police are investigating the deaths of an Iowa couple found in a home Rochester last week as a murder-suicide. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers performed a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast on Labor Day. At the home, they found a...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
KAAL-TV
Truck driver celebration in Albert Lea Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Eden Prairie, MN based, C.H. Robinson, is kicking off Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 11-17) with an event planned Monday afternoon in Albert Lea. The campaign kicks off at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea from 3 to 7 p.m. During the event, representatives...
Faribault County Register
The chickens are back, possibly to stay
For the past few weeks it has been nothing but ‘the birds and the bees’ for the Blue Earth City Council. Now, the group can add dogs to the menagerie following a meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In a continued quest to clarify the city’s stance on...
KAAL-TV
Styx reschedules postponed Mayo Civic Center concert
(ABC 6 News) – Styx will headline a rescheduled concert at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. it was announced on Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center box office and online at Ticketmaster. All...
KAAL-TV
Overcoming a Life of Addiction
(ABC 6 News) – Struggling with addiction an facing past demons is not an easy thing to do. Tim Volz of Rochester, makes it look easy. Volz recently published his first book titled, “Target Practice.” Inviting readers in to see what a life of drugs and alcohol can do to a person. But it also shows how one can rise above the obstacles that come in the recovery process.
