Philadelphia, PA

3 kids, 2 adults shot in Maryland died in murder-suicide: officials

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Maryland couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide, officials announced Monday. The investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children, Teresa, 14; Nora, 11; and Finn, 8, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting happened at their Elk Mills home on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.
Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report

A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Pennsylvania high school football week 3 rankings

Now three weeks into the 2022 high school football season and the action is really heating up. The No. 1 slot in each state classification is very hot, as well. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 11. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA...
Pa. road rage shooter gets prison time after wounding 11-year-old

A near collision on a major road prompted road rage driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh County Assistant District Attorney Robert Schopf. The bullet traveled down her back to her leg and was surgically removed, he said.
Woman charged with causing double-fatal central Pa. crash

A 27-year-old woman is charged with causing then fleeing an August 2021 crash that killed two people in Lancaster County. Whitney Webb, of Lancaster, crashed the Mazda she was driving into a BMW on Route 30 around 2:39 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, near mile marker 258.2 in Mountville Borough, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.
State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash

Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
Driver crashes into Pa. bridge and flees, cops say

A driver crashed early Monday morning into a busy Bethlehem bridge and then fled, city police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the Broad Street bridge near First Avenue. Police were called for a hit-and-run crash and found a portion of the concrete railing along the span gone.
A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion

Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
