High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New birding festival set for October in Philadelphia
A new birding festival will debut in Philadelphia in October. Audubon Mid-Atlantic will host the inaugural Philly Birding Weekend over the weekend of October 7-9, featuring some of the city’s iconic green spaces and birds making their fall migration.
How Josh Shapiro is trying to encourage Black voters in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia playground was already packed by the time Josh Shapiro arrived. The attorney general and candidate for Pennsylvania governor paraded into North Philly on Saturday, where he was cheered by neighborhood activists who wanted a fist bump and welcomed by elected officials who wanted his ear.
3 kids, 2 adults shot in Maryland died in murder-suicide: officials
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Maryland couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide, officials announced Monday. The investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children, Teresa, 14; Nora, 11; and Finn, 8, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting happened at their Elk Mills home on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
A 6-month-old baby has been reunited with her mother after an abduction, carjacking
A 6-month-old baby has been reunited with her mother following a carjacking and abduction earlier Monday. Around 3 a.m. in the Philly neighborhood of Fox Chase, a mother’s car was stolen from the driveway with her baby inside, according to CBS News Philadelphia. The mother had left her Apple...
Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report
A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Vigil to mark 3 years since 5-year-old girl vanished from N.J. park
No one should give up hope that Dulce Maria Alavez, a 5-year-old who vanished while playing in a New Jersey park, will be found one day, said an advocate for missing children as her family and the community prepare to mark the third anniversary of her disappearance. Family members and...
These Pa. colleges are the best in the country, says U.S. News
The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023 have been released, and Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher learning have been judged against one another as well as against every college and university in the nation. The rankings have been scrutinized and drawn a growing amount of criticism over the years,...
Pennsylvania high school football week 3 rankings
Now three weeks into the 2022 high school football season and the action is really heating up. The No. 1 slot in each state classification is very hot, as well. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 11. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA...
Pa. road rage shooter gets prison time after wounding 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted road rage driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh County Assistant District Attorney Robert Schopf. The bullet traveled down her back to her leg and was surgically removed, he said.
Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood land national ‘Golden Ticket Awards’
On July 4, 1926, a small amusement park with a swimming pool and carousel and some food stands opened in Northumberland County. In 2016 that park celebrated its 90th anniversary. This past weekend, the family-owned Knoebels Amusement Resort won a handful of Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today,...
Marching Band Showcase: East Pennsboro shows tremendous growth
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands, and this week features the East Pennsboro Area High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. From the East Pennsboro Area High School Director of Bands Coleman A. Lidle:
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because Gov. Tom Wolf, the...
Woman charged with causing double-fatal central Pa. crash
A 27-year-old woman is charged with causing then fleeing an August 2021 crash that killed two people in Lancaster County. Whitney Webb, of Lancaster, crashed the Mazda she was driving into a BMW on Route 30 around 2:39 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, near mile marker 258.2 in Mountville Borough, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.
State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash
Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
Origins of a cold case: The shocking murder of a Lehigh Valley Realtor, unsolved after 25 years
The death of Charlotte Fimiano was chilling for Lehigh Valley Realtors. The 40-year-old real estate agent’s body was found 25 years ago this week, strangled and shot at a home she was showing in Lower Saucon Township, just outside Hellertown. Her killer remains unknown. It has become one of the Lehigh Valley’s most notorious cold cases.
Driver crashes into Pa. bridge and flees, cops say
A driver crashed early Monday morning into a busy Bethlehem bridge and then fled, city police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the Broad Street bridge near First Avenue. Police were called for a hit-and-run crash and found a portion of the concrete railing along the span gone.
Someone keeps bombing this Pa. family’s mailbox, and police don’t know why
Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a family’s mailbox was bombed multiple times, according to a story from WPVI. The news station reports that a family in Limerick Township is saying their mailbox has been bombed three times in eight days and neither they nor the police can figure out what’s going on.
A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion
Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
