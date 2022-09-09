Read full article on original website
The first 'Mandalorian' season three trailer reunites a favorite Star Wars family
With D23 underway this weekend, Disney had a lot to share with Star Wars fans. In all, the company debuted three trailers at the expo. First, there was a final look at Star Wars: Andor ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere on September 21st. Then, we got to see Tales of the Jedi, a new animated anthology series that will begin streaming on October 23rd. But what you can here to see is the first trailer for season three of The Mandalorian.
Disney is remastering Sega Genesis classic ‘Gargoyles’
Fans of Disney’s mid-90s output got a surprise treat this week. During its recent gaming showcase, the company revealed it was remastering Gargoyles. Alongside Aladdin and The Lion King, the 1995 Sega Genesis release is one of the highlights of Disney’s gaming catalog. If you’re unfamiliar with the...
The Morning After: Marvel is getting the 'Pokémon Go' treatment
I wasn’t sure Marvel could shoehorn its characters and stories anywhere else, beyond all the movies, TV shows, games and toys, but now it wants you thinking about those heroes wherever you go. It’s teamed up with Pokémon Go developer Niantic to create an augmented reality mobile game launching next year. In Marvel World of Heroes, you can create your own superhero in a Marvel game for the first time, according to Niantic.
Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is a 'AAA RPG' for mobile devices
Ubisoft is bringing Assassin's Creed back to mobile devices with Jade, a new title set in China. The game takes place around 215 BC, filling in the timeline between Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Origins, and it's designed to feel like a mainline entry, parkouring and all. There's no release date quite yet and all Ubisoft has shown is the classic eagle-flying-over-a-settlement sequence.
'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' lands on Switch May 12th, 2023
The sequel was delayed earlier this year. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called Tears of the Kingdom and it's due to hit Switch on May 12th, 2023. Nintendo revealed the release date, name and a short teaser for the game during today's Direct showcase. The studio says Tears of the Kingdom will travel into the skies beyond Hyrule, to an expanded world among the clouds.
‘School for Good and Evil’ Trailer Teases Best Friends Battling It Out as Heroes and Villains in Paul Feig-Directed Fantasy Film
The new trailer for Netflix’s YA adaptation The School for Good and Evil sees best friends training to be future fairy tale heroes and villains in a magic-infused world. But their intended fortunes are reversed when Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) is mistakenly dropped into the School for Evil, and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) wrongly lands in the School for Good. “If Sophie becomes evil, none of us survive,” Laurence Fishburne’s character says at one point as their world’s balance of good and evil is thrown off-kilter.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Leads All Emmy Winners as HBO Tops Netflix'Squid Game' Star Lee...
Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary
Netflix shared the first footage from the upcoming documentary following the 2008 US Men's Olympic Gold Medal basketball team.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon
The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock.
Tori Spelling to Host Relationship Mystery Competition Show ‘Love at First Lie’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MTV is kicking off its first-ever relationship mystery competition series. “Love at First Lie,” hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries around the world on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. The reality show will consist of 12 episodes as the viewers try to figure out who is in real relationships and which pairs are faking it. MTV’s official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the...
Get lifetime access to thousands of stock images for $29
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. There are numerous channels for advertising your products and services. Newsletters and might attract B2B audiences, while Instagram and TikTok are ideal for targeting Gen Z. But no matter your approach, once a potential lead clicks in, you should have something eye-catching prepared to keep them interested. This is why well-placed imagery is crucial.
Roku reveals a new subwoofer and a revamped Roku Express
Roku is expanding its lineup of wireless speakers with a new, more affordable subwoofer. The Roku Wireless Bass, which costs $130, is $50 less than the Roku Wireless Bass Pro. It has one 5.25-inch subwoofer, compared with the Pro's 10-inch subwoofer, and is front-firing instead of downward-firing. The Wireless Bass has less oomph as well, with 120W of peak power against the Wireless Bass Pro's 250W.
Codename Red will take the Assassin's Creed franchise to feudal Japan
The game Assassin’s Creed fans have been asking for years is finally on its way. During its Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday, the publisher revealed Codename Red, a new entry in the series that will be set in feudal Japan. Franchise head Marc-Alexis Côté called Red the “next premium title” in Ubisoft’s open world series and said Ubisoft Quebec was leading work on the project, suggesting it will hew closer to Odyssey than next year’s Mirage.
Lee Jung-Jae From "Squid Game" Became The First Asian Star To Win The Emmy For Best Actor In A Drama Series
He is the first Asian star to win Best Actor in a Drama Series AND the first actor from a non-English show to ever win at the Emmys.
'Fire Emblem Engage' is coming to Switch on January 20th
Today's Nintendo Direct kicked off with a bang, with the reveal of a new, mainline Fire Emblem game. You won't have to wait too long to get your hands on Fire Emblem Engage either. It's coming to Nintendo Switch on January 20th. A thousand years after four kingdoms and heroes...
'GoldenEye 007' is coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack with online play
You'll soon have a way to play one of the most beloved Nintendo 64 games on your Switch without having to jailbreak the console. During today's Nintendo Direct, it emerged that GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. What's more, you'll be able to hop into the iconic multiplayer mode with your friends through online play. Nintendo didn't say when the first-person shooter will arrive on Switch, other than to say it's "coming soon." In the meantime, you can check out a new documentary about the game.
The Morning After: Meta’s next-gen VR headset leaks
Meta's Quest Pro headset is due to arrive next month, but there are always leaks to spoil the party. In a video from Ramiro Cardenas, you can see a black headset with three cameras on the front that resembles the minimal glimpses we've seen of the Project Cambria headset. Cardenas said multiple devices (labeled "engineering samples") were left in a hotel room. Whoops.
Sony's next State of Play will highlight 10 PS4, PS5 and PS VR2 titles
Sony's next State of Play preview event is going down on Tuesday, September 13th at 6pm ET, the company announced via Twitter Monday. "We’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners and developers all around the world," Sony noted in a subsequent tweet. "Expect about ~20 minutes covering 10 upcoming games."
The 2021 Apple TV HD has hit an all-time low of $99
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
Canon R10 review: 4K and fast shooting speeds for less than $1,000
Autofocus is also great, but rolling shutter is an issue. Search For Wealth Management Companies in Portland. In this article: gear, camera, 4K 60p, APS-C, 24-megapixel, mirrorless, EOS R10, review, Canon. From the moment Canon launched the full-frame mirrorless EOS R, everyone wondered if it would use the same mount...
Amazon's Kindle refresh closes the gap between its entry-level and premium e-readers
It’s been a while since Amazon upgraded the entry-level version of the Kindle, but it seems like good things have come to those who wait. The 2022 edition has so many upgrades that it’ll make anyone who bought a Kindle in the last year (like me) bilious with envy. First up, there’s a new 300 ppi display, up from the 167 ppi found on its predecessors, giving it the same resolution as the last few Paperwhites, boasting “laser-quality” text and graphics.
