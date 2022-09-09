SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - After serving active duty and protecting our country, veterans deserve to be taken care of and treated with honor and great care. Loving Touch, the Home for Veterans is located in Smiths Station. This home provides care for those who served our country and for our heroes. Loving Touch says their mission is to serve those that served us to fight for our county and protect our freedom.

SMITHS STATION, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO