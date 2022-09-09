Read full article on original website
Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Presents Conference kicked off today. The Fox Theatre Institute, in partnership with the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, VisitColumbusGA and the Georgia Council for the Arts, are all partnering to host the three-day event. Georgia Presenters, a statewide booking group, provide collective programming where...
Bloom: School in the Forest Now Open for Registration
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In January 2023, a new style of early childhood learning will be available and parents are already enrolling their children. “There’s nothing like that here, it is the model education that I love for my son at 4-years-old,” says Olivia Rose of Harris County, “I am so excited, I found out about it Sunday and got connected and immediately enrolled.”
Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for 9th year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Tri-City Latino Festival is back for its 9th year. The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Columbus Civic Center. Festival goers will have from noon until 9 p.m. to enjoy all the food, activities, music and much more. Event planners say...
Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is cooking up some changes for culinary students in the next few years. Today, a groundbreaking ceremony took place to construct a new facility. It will be state-of-the-art and include a formal teaching kitchen, baking kitchen, demonstration classroom and cafe. Currently, students are...
Chambers Co. High School to host 2-day site selection townhall meeting
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been under a federal desegregation order for decades, however, plans to ensure schools are no longer segregated have already been put into play. One of those plans includes building a brand-new high school. The Board of Education committee has...
Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the last few months, you may have noticed Dan Troller posted up on one of several spots around the Fountain City with two signs on your daily commute -- one reads ‘Have a great day’ and the others ‘Thank you Jesus’ and ‘Come Holy Spirit’, depending on which side you catch.
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
Columbus Technical College celebrates future state-of-the-art culinary facility
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Technical College is getting a new, state-of-the-art culinary facility for students in its culinary program. On Monday, Sept. 12, college leadership, board members, elected officials and others gathered for a small ceremony in the college’s Carl Patrick Hall Building, where the facility will be constructed, to celebrate. Food at the […]
Loving Touch in Smiths Station provides care for veterans, heroes
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - After serving active duty and protecting our country, veterans deserve to be taken care of and treated with honor and great care. Loving Touch, the Home for Veterans is located in Smiths Station. This home provides care for those who served our country and for our heroes. Loving Touch says their mission is to serve those that served us to fight for our county and protect our freedom.
Smiths Station Ruritan Club looking to help community
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Across the river in east Alabama, a Smiths Station service organization gathered to discuss more ways to help their community. The Smiths Station Ruritan Club planned community service projects. Mayor Bubba Copeland was the guest speaker. He spoke on the importance of the Ruritan Club.
Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.
Opelika High wins Disney competition, becoming first in Alabama to perform Frozen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It typically doesn’t snow during Alabama’s springtime but “Let it Go” for one second as we celebrate Opelika High School winning a nationwide competition to bring Disney’s Elsa and Anna to the high school stage. This summer, nearly 300 schools applied to the United States of Frozen, a competition for high […]
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed. According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project. Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and...
Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care services. The institution partnered with virtual health company OnMed for an on-campus care station. The new platform is not only available to students, faculty and staff. It’s also accessible at no...
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
Midday Dee Time: September is National Preparedness Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September is National Preparedness Month.....tell the truth, are you ready?. While we can prepare physically, it’s difficult to ever be prepared emotionally. After making sure your family is safe, one of the next phone calls you’ll probably make is to your insurance company. Matt...
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
New CEO named at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Carlyle Walton has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Walton will officially take on the new role on September 15. “Carlyle is an outstanding leader with a remarkable list of achievements and someone who has a passion for excellence,” said Scott Steiner, President & CEO, Phoebe Putney Health System. “We are excited to have Carlyle join the Phoebe Family, and I have no doubt that he will ensure Phoebe Sumter remains one of the top hospitals in our region and continues to meet the needs of people in and around Sumter County.”
