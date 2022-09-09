Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed. According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project. Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and...
WTVM
Small taste of fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons are in our future for the rest of the week. After starting off in the 50s and 60s this morning for the first time since May, we’ll reach 82 to 86 degrees Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and a few high clouds. More importantly, very comfortable humidity levels will be present.
WTVM
Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for 9th year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Tri-City Latino Festival is back for its 9th year. The event is happening this Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Columbus Civic Center. Festival goers will have from noon until 9 p.m. to enjoy all the food, activities, music and much more. Event planners say...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
One more chance of rain before big changes arrive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We start the workweek off with continued mugginess and hit-or-miss rain/storms but then all that humidity falls off a cliff. You’ll notice it especially in the mornings this week!. A cold front sits just to our north and it’s going to be responsible for the...
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: September is National Preparedness Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September is National Preparedness Month.....tell the truth, are you ready?. While we can prepare physically, it’s difficult to ever be prepared emotionally. After making sure your family is safe, one of the next phone calls you’ll probably make is to your insurance company. Matt...
WTVM
Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the last few months, you may have noticed Dan Troller posted up on one of several spots around the Fountain City with two signs on your daily commute -- one reads ‘Have a great day’ and the others ‘Thank you Jesus’ and ‘Come Holy Spirit’, depending on which side you catch.
WTVM
Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Presents Conference kicked off today. The Fox Theatre Institute, in partnership with the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, VisitColumbusGA and the Georgia Council for the Arts, are all partnering to host the three-day event. Georgia Presenters, a statewide booking group, provide collective programming where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrbl.com
A cold front is on the way!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
WTVM
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
Drier, less humid air on the way!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plagued with more overcast skies this afternoon and evening with more scattered showers and a few storms tonight. Heading into the overnight, you’ll see more light showers possible with a cloudy start for your Sunday. Anticipate a few breaks in the clouds by Sunday afternoon while dodging a few more showers […]
WTVM
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Car accident on I-185N in Columbus causing traffic delays
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on I-185 North in Columbus has caused a traffic delay on the interstate. At the moment, one lane is currently blocked. The accident happened before the Macon Road exit and has backed traffic past the Buena Vista Road exit. No injuries have been reported...
Opelika High wins Disney competition, becoming first in Alabama to perform Frozen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It typically doesn’t snow during Alabama’s springtime but “Let it Go” for one second as we celebrate Opelika High School winning a nationwide competition to bring Disney’s Elsa and Anna to the high school stage. This summer, nearly 300 schools applied to the United States of Frozen, a competition for high […]
WTVM
Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is cooking up some changes for culinary students in the next few years. Today, a groundbreaking ceremony took place to construct a new facility. It will be state-of-the-art and include a formal teaching kitchen, baking kitchen, demonstration classroom and cafe. Currently, students are...
Did you miss the big stories this today? Here’s the top of News 3 Saturday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Here’s the top of the show for News 3 Saturday morning.
WTVM
Columbus PD: Missing man last seen June 2019 found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds a missing man. 55-year-old Curtis Lee Thomas was last seen June 2, 2019. According to Columbus police, Thomas has been found safe and in good health.
WTVM
Bloom: School in the Forest Now Open for Registration
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In January 2023, a new style of early childhood learning will be available and parents are already enrolling their children. “There’s nothing like that here, it is the model education that I love for my son at 4-years-old,” says Olivia Rose of Harris County, “I am so excited, I found out about it Sunday and got connected and immediately enrolled.”
WTVM
Chambers Co. High School to host 2-day site selection townhall meeting
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been under a federal desegregation order for decades, however, plans to ensure schools are no longer segregated have already been put into play. One of those plans includes building a brand-new high school. The Board of Education committee has...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen April 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen in April. James Elkins was reported missing from the 1100 block of 15th Street on April 2, at approximately 12 a.m. Officials say he left his residence earlier in the day at 8 a.m.
Comments / 0