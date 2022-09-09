ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqQla_0hoyaCpi00

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible.

The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus.

According to Morgan County R-II, the bus driver stopped at a safe location off school grounds after the school district contacted the Versailles Police Department. A spokesperson said the students involved in the incident were removed from the school bus.

The school district said police officers later reported the threat wasn't credible after talking to the students and their families.

There were no interruptions to the school day due to the threat and no extra precautions were taken, according to the school district.

Morgan County R-II plans to continue its investigation into the incident.

Parents or families with questions about what happened are asked to call the school district's superintendent.

The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

9 students injured after school bus crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed through a parking lot Monday afternoon, resulting in nine injured students. According to a crash report from Jefferson City police, around 2:12 p.m., the driver parked the bus near the school entrance and went inside. When students began boarding without the driver present, the bus began rolling backward downhill. Police stated the cause of this rolling is currently unknown.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Kidnapping and domestic assault charges in Camden County

An Osage Beach man is facing charges after a woman showed up at the door of a residence to call 9-1-1. According to a report filed by the Osage Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area and spoke with a man who was sitting in a car with a flat tire. The officer and the man went to a residence in the 46-hundred block of Lakehurst Circle, where the officer was able to speak with the victim, who was found hiding in a closet. The victim claimed that 62-year-old Mark Eugene Dickey hits her on a regular basis, tells her when she can eat and shower, makes her sleep on the floor or in the closet, and had taken her phone, birth certificate, and social security card. The officers recovered the victim’s laptop in Dickey’s car. Dickey has been charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, and harassment. He is currently being held without bond.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, MO
Morgan County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Police investigating threats made against public school in Boonville

There is an increased police presence at schools in Boonville this morning, after a threat was made against one of the public schools there. The superintendent of the Boonville R-1 School District says the administrative team at the middle school alerted them that a threat had been made outside of the normal school day. Law enforcement was notified immediately.
BOONVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT

A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver
939theeagle.com

CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion

A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Osage Beach man arrested for assault, kidnapping

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — An Osage Beach man was arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault, and harassment. Mark Eugene Dickey, 63, of Osage Beach was arrested after Osage Beach Police Department officers responded to a 3:18 a.m. Thursday report about suspicious activity. According to a probable cause statement, the person who called the police said […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash

A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
CONCORDIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon

A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
DIXON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in Cole County Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Juvenile seriously injured in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, MO - A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Miller County. The crash occurred when Elaine Steen, 67, was turning left from route C when Steen struck a vehicle driven by Andy Wells, 43. Steen sustained moderate injures and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of serious injuries. The four-year-old child was the grandson of Steen.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT

A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy