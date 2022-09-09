Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible.

The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus.

According to Morgan County R-II, the bus driver stopped at a safe location off school grounds after the school district contacted the Versailles Police Department. A spokesperson said the students involved in the incident were removed from the school bus.

The school district said police officers later reported the threat wasn't credible after talking to the students and their families.

There were no interruptions to the school day due to the threat and no extra precautions were taken, according to the school district.

Morgan County R-II plans to continue its investigation into the incident.

Parents or families with questions about what happened are asked to call the school district's superintendent.

