How to Make Baked Chicken With Cream of Chicken Soup

By Jill Corleone
 3 days ago

Baked chicken with cream of chicken soup is a simple and delicious meal to have in your personal recipe book. All you really need to do is combine the two ingredients in a baking dish and put it in the oven. Pair it with some veggies and a hearty whole grain, and you've got yourself a quality home-cooked meal.

The canned soup that's usually used to make this classic casserole can be high in fat and sodium. When you're shopping, look for reduced-sodium canned soup or soup with no salt added, as well as low-fat versions.

While the classic baked chicken with cream of chicken soup recipe is OK from time to time, you can also make a few tweaks for an equally tasty and more nutritious alternative.

Canned soups such as cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup are often high in sodium .

You should aim to take in no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, and ideally closer to 1,500 milligrams per day, according to the American Heart Association . Taking in a lot of sodium is associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

Opt for low-sodium or no-salt-added soup when you're making this recipe, if possible.

The Classic Baked Chicken With Cream of Chicken Soup Recipe

Things Needed

  • 1 1/4 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • 1 can (10.5 ounces) of condensed cream of chicken soup

  • 2-quart baking or casserole dish

  • aluminum foil

  • meat thermometer

If you're tired of cooking chicken breasts the same way over and over again, change things up by using them in a casserole. A simple ingredient list of just two items — canned cream of chicken soup and boneless chicken breasts — makes this dish a cost-effective weeknight meal option.

As mentioned, you may want to opt for low-sodium and low-fat varieties of canned cream of chicken soup when you can, especially if this dish becomes a regular item on your dinner menu.

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Place chicken in a 2-quart baking or casserole dish.
  3. Cover chicken with soup and cover dish with lid or aluminum foil.
  4. Place dish in the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can get creative with other ingredients you have on hand and add them to your recipe. Some ideas include mushrooms, peas, chives or chopped green onions and leafy greens such as baby spinach. Chop some fresh parsley or other herbs to top your casserole.

Cream of Mushroom Chicken Casserole Recipe

Things Needed

  • 1 1/4 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • 1 can (10.5 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

  • 1 cup water

  • 3/4 cup uncooked long-grain rice

  • 1/4 teaspoon of pepper

  • 11 x 8 x 2-inch baking dish, or similar casserole dish

  • aluminum foil

  • meat thermometer

If you're searching for a chicken casserole recipe that feels more like a complete meal, then try this Cream of Mushroom Chicken Casserole. This dish combines chicken, rice and one can of cream of mushroom soup to create this one-dish meal. It takes about an hour from prep to table.

  1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Combine the soup, water, rice and pepper in your casserole dish.
  3. Place the chicken into the dish over the soup and cover (use foil if your dish doesn't have a lid).
  4. Place the dish in the oven and bake for 45 minutes, or until the chicken has cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees and the rice is tender.
  5. Remove the dish from the oven and let it stand for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Serve your casserole alongside some veggies to really make it a complete meal. Consider sauteed baby spinach or asparagus.

A Healthier Chicken Casserole

Things Needed

  • large pot

  • 2-quart baking or casserole dish

  • cooking oil

  • 1 1/4 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • 1/2 pound sliced white button mushrooms

  • 12 ounces low-sodium chicken broth

  • chopped green onions, to taste

  • salt and pepper, to taste

  • meat thermometer

Baked chicken with cream of chicken soup is a simple and tasty meal. But canned soups (especially creamy varieties) can be high in sodium , calories and fat.

Instead of making baked chicken breast with cream of chicken soup, you can make your own lighter mushroom gravy to use as the base. Here's how:

  1. Saute your sliced button mushrooms in oil over medium heat until soft in a large pot.
  2. Add your low-sodium chicken broth , chopped green onions, salt and pepper to the pan. Bring the mixture to a boil and remove from heat.

To use this mushroom gravy, bake the chicken in your casserole dish first for 15 minutes at 375 degrees. Then, take the dish out and pour your mushroom gravy over your chicken and bake for another 15 minutes, or until the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

KevinKing
3d ago

I’ve been doing it for years with Cream of Mushroom Soup.

