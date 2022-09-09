ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gayle King Flatters Her Injured Foot in Sparkling Sandals With Pink Pedicure for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1248E9_0hoya5js00

Gayle King popped in a glowing fashion piece while appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City yesterday.

The CBS News co-host modeled a neon green mid-length long-sleeve dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. She paired the dress, and her ankle brace, with a lime green open-toe heel with a crystal-embellished crisscross strap. The sparkling shoes also featured a back strap and a smaller heel.

King recently injured her left foot, and she’s been wearing an ankle brace for support.

To complete her look, King wore a pendant necklace and a pair of neon green rectangle glasses to match her eye-popping dress. The television personality kept her short dark brown bob down in a soft wave look and her makeup minimal with a light smokey eye and a nude lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBarq_0hoya5js00
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s Sept. 7, 2022 show. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s Sept. 7, 2022 show.

King spoke about her early days as a reporter and revealed some embarrassing moments to Colbert. Her morning co-host Tony Dokoupil also joined the two.

King loves to wear vibrant colors just like this ensemble. She is usually seen in a fitted solid mid-length dress but she loves any moment she can wear a patterned sundress. King knows how to rock a pair of stilettos with any look. On her off days, she likes to slip on a pair of sneakers or flats.

PHOTOS: Gayle King’s Shoe Style Through the Years

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Eldest Daughter Violet Affleck Gets Colorfully Chic in Floral Dress & Chunky Sandals at Airport With Sister Seraphina & Brother Samuel After Wedding

Ben Affleck had all three of his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner by his side at his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez on Aug. 20. The superstar duo tied the knot at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. Following a beautiful ceremony with an all-white dress code, the actor and his three children — Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck were spotted at a private airport in Georgia. Violet, 16, showcased her chic summer style...
RICEBORO, GA
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Puts Breezy Spin On Printed Midi Dress With Pointy Pumps for ‘The View’

Chelsea Clinton was bursting in color during her latest outing. The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton was spotted leaving ABC studios after making an appearance on “The View” in New York City on Wednesday. Chelsea made a bold fashion statement while appearing on the morning talk show. The 42-year-old writer stepped out in a breezy blue dress that featured a royal blue print throughout. The garment had a mock neck, puffy short sleeves, fitted waist and slightly ruffled hem. Chelsea parted her hair on the side and let her long curly tresses cascade down her back. For glam, she went with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Embraces Neutrals & Pumps With Daughter Chelsea to Talk About ‘Gutsy’ Women on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday. Hillary and her daughter did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, the former Secretary of State and her daughter with former president Bill Clinton played a game to round out the show, both parties clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. The former first lady traded in her...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Gayle King
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Alexander Rossi
Cheryl E Preston

The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details

Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cbs News
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Wears Black Mock-Neck Dress & Pumps That Honor Mourning Dressing Traditions for Queen Elizabeth’s Floral Tribute at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales. Markle sported a black A-line mock-neck...
WORLD
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Puts Refined Finish On Floral Top With Ruffled Midi Skirt & Strappy Sandals for U.S. Open Championships

Ashley Graham looked utterly chic at the women’s singles first round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. The 34-year-old supermodel was amongst many famous faces at the match, which is anticipated to be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue. Graham looked gorgeous for the occasion in a blue and white floral print top. The garment had ruffled straps, plunging square neckline and a front slit near the hem. She teamed the top...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy