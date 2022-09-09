Gayle King Flatters Her Injured Foot in Sparkling Sandals With Pink Pedicure for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Gayle King popped in a glowing fashion piece while appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City yesterday.

The CBS News co-host modeled a neon green mid-length long-sleeve dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. She paired the dress, and her ankle brace, with a lime green open-toe heel with a crystal-embellished crisscross strap. The sparkling shoes also featured a back strap and a smaller heel.

King recently injured her left foot, and she’s been wearing an ankle brace for support.

To complete her look, King wore a pendant necklace and a pair of neon green rectangle glasses to match her eye-popping dress. The television personality kept her short dark brown bob down in a soft wave look and her makeup minimal with a light smokey eye and a nude lip.

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s Sept. 7, 2022 show. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s Sept. 7, 2022 show.

King spoke about her early days as a reporter and revealed some embarrassing moments to Colbert. Her morning co-host Tony Dokoupil also joined the two.

King loves to wear vibrant colors just like this ensemble. She is usually seen in a fitted solid mid-length dress but she loves any moment she can wear a patterned sundress. King knows how to rock a pair of stilettos with any look. On her off days, she likes to slip on a pair of sneakers or flats.

