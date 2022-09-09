Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants

KOAM Image

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County.

Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s Facebook page stated that Williams was involved in several pursuits involving law enforcement.

The Ottawa County, Okla. Sheriff’s Office was also looking for Williams.

In early August, that office released a photo of Williams, taken when deputies responded to a home in southern Wyandotte.

Deputies were checking out reports of possible stolen property at the location.

Williams fled and deputies were unable to track him down.

