Education Commissioner, lawmakers to host community forum on Sept. 22 in Smyrna
The Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn will join the Rutherford County legislative delegation for an education forum on Thursday, September 22 from 6-7 pm at the Smyrna Event Center at 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E. Topics of discussion will include the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act which passed in January 2021 and contains the third grade reading standards.
Talks of a Railroad Strike Could Hurt Business and Impact Rutherford County
A possible railroad strike is already affecting supply chains in Middle Tennessee. CSX, which travels directly through Rutherford County, has stopped transporting hazardous materials after two unions, representing more than 50-thousand workers, have threatened to walk off the job on Friday. President Joe Biden has spoken with union leaders and...
State Farm and the BEP Foundation Donate to Enhance Teen Driving in Rutherford County
Rutherford County teens will have enhanced driver’s training by school resource officers after a donation by the Business Education Partnership Foundation and State Farm Insurance. The foundation and State Farm contributed $1,190.65 to the SROs free Defense Response Improving Vehicle Education course to purchase DVDs, drowsy and distracted goggles,...
A Stewarts Creek High School graduate serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego
(SMYRNA, TN) Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Eldridge, a 2018 Stewarts Creek High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I was originally going to college for nursing,” said Eldridge. “A Navy recruiter visited my high school and I was energized to join as a corpsman. I am the first female in my family to join the military.”
UPDATE: Tuesday morning hydrogen peroxide spill on I-24 in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - UPDATE: An accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Rutherford County took several hours to clear. The incident was reported on I-24 West near exit 78 and involved a tractor trailer truck that caught fire, while leaking gallons of hydrogen peroxide. The accident led to the...
Return of the Campus School chickens!
Outside of Homer Pittard Campus School Friday morning, there was a scene some might call strange. It started with a marching group of proud kindergarteners, followed by first grade, second grade and so on. Some wore hats that looked like chickens, others displayed handmade posters featuring chickens, and all carried huge smiles.
Discovery and Salem Elementary Receive Reward School Status
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Discovery School and Salem Elementary received the designation of Tennessee Reward Schools with Bradley Academy and Black Fox Elementary missing the designation by mere fractions of a point. Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. All four schools are under the Murfreesboro City School system.
16 Rutherford schools earn ‘Reward’ status
RUTHERFORD COUNTY- Rutherford County Schools has been named an Advancing District, and nearly a third of all Rutherford schools have earned “Reward” status. These designations were announced Sept. 12 by the Tennessee Department of Education as part of the annual accountability report. “We are very proud of our...
Driver of Fatal Labor Day Crash Arrested
(MURFREESBORO) Remember the fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:00 o'clock Labor Day (9/5/2022) morning at the corner of East Clark and Tennessee Boulevard? Jamir Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. The 24-year old Perry, Georgia...
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are Under the $3.00 Mark at Some Gas Stations
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Gas prices seem to be coming down even more! In fact, Rutherford County is seeing prices below the $3-mark. Across the county, which includes some of the more rural service stations in Eagleville, Christiana, Walter Hill and Lascassas - - the average price at the pump is $3.06 per gallon (regular unleaded).
Continued - Free Smoke Alarms in Murfreesboro and Beyond: TDCI, State Fire Marshal’s Office Announce Donation of Over 5,000 Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) have proudly announced the donation of 5,000 smoke alarms and 530 carbon monoxide detectors by nationally leading smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde for use in the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program.
Rutherford County Library System Receives Grant to Help Bridge Digital Divide for Older Tennesseans
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – RUTHERFORD COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM (RCLS) is pleased to announce it has received an $87,478.00 grant from the West End Home Foundation (WEHF) to help bridge the digital divide for Tennesseans age 60 and older living in Rutherford County. RCLS was one of 30 nonprofit and governmental agencies that received grants ranging from $10,000 to $400,000.
Smyrna Police asking for help in identifying subjects after theft at Walmart
SMYRNA, TN – Authorities in Smyrna are trying to locate three subjects who may be tied to a theft that occurred last month at Walmart on Enon Springs Road. According to police, several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen from the Smyrna retailer on August 22nd. While investigating the theft, Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from the store and shared the images with the media in hopes of locating or identifying the individual(s) involved in the case (see images above this news story). After the theft, officials report the culprits left the area in a silver and red vehicle, unknown make and model.
Dr. Michael Stany talks about Ovarian Cancer, the symptoms, the treatment and more
Dr. Michael Stany discussed ovarian cancer, the signs, symptoms and the treatment. He also talked about different risk factors, genetics, age groups and more. Dr. Stany is part of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro and also works with patients at the Saint Thomas offices in Nashville, TN. He can be contacted at (615) 284-4646.
U.S. News again ranks MTSU for excellence in ‘social mobility'
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University has again made the U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 national list for Top Performers in Social Mobility for its efforts to help disadvantaged students reach their educational goals. U.S. News on Monday announced its 2022-23 evaluations of 1,500 colleges...
Main Street Murfreesboro Advances to Public Voting Phase for Opportunity to Receive $90K Multi-Year Grant for a FREE LIVE Music Series in Murfreesboro
Main Street Murfreesboro is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown Murfreesboro starting in 2023. Supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces, Main Street Murfreesboro hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP MURFREESBORO Grant Awards. The public is urged to support MAIN STREET MURFREESBORO’S proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from September 12–21, 2022, at levitt.org/vote.
323-Vehicle Break-ins and 170+ Vehicle Theft Reports Over the Past 180-Days in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – Car break-ins and thefts continue to plague Rutherford County residents, with a total of 62-reports being filed over the past 4-weeks in Murfreesboro alone. If you break that number down, there were 20-reports of cars being stolen and about 42-car break-ins between August 16th and September 12th.
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
UPDATE: New Murfreesboro Police Body-Cam's Expect in November with New In-Car Cameras Over the Next 8-Months
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) WGNS has more news on the Murfreesboro Police Department adding body-cameras to their officers’ uniforms. Chief Michael Bowen stated…. 300 Body-cameras were approved by the city council on the first of September…. The new in-car cameras will be programed to work in coordination with the body-cam’s, which...
Last Friday Night Concert Series Scheduled for This Friday Night on Murfreesboro Square
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – The final Friday Night Live concert on the downtown Murfreesboro square will wrap up the summer concert series this Friday night, September 16th. Sarah Callender - Executive Director of Main Street Murfreesboro stated... Jackson and the 24/7 band are known for packing a high-energy concert and...
