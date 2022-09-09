Read full article on original website
Related
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s
McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
Arby's Has Good News For Fans Of Its Popular Cheesesteak
There are so many popular foods in America that started out as local or regional favorites that eventually made their way to other parts of the country — even if the versions that ended up being sold aren't quite authentic. Just take Taco Bell. The founder Glen Bell tasted a crispy taco at Mexican restaurant Mitla in San Bernardino, California, and created his own rendition of it or Taco Bell, per the BBC. When Taco Bell's success skyrocketed, its crunchy tacos became the widespread default.
I visited the oldest McDonald's still standing and found a crash course in creating a cultural icon — see inside the iconic restaurant
The museum shows how McDonald's went from a regional burger chain to an instantly recognizable symbol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Bathrooms? Mashed Fans Weigh In - Exclusive Survey
Whether you prefer regional fast food restaurants or national chains, you're probably looking at a couple of factors before you decide where to get your meal: cheap cost, taste, quality, and perhaps most importantly, hygiene. Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the old saying goes. While many fast food restaurants have strict hygiene and cleanliness policies to ensure both the health and comfort of the customer, there's one place that some customers may never be comfortable enough to enter no matter how clean it is — the restroom.
Spicy chicken nuggets are back at McDonald's. Here's how the McDonald's menu has changed through the years
From the controversial McRib and McPizza to the relaunch of spicy chicken nuggets, the McDonald's menu has changed greatly over the years.
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?
Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
RELATED PEOPLE
TikTok Is Horrified By What A Subway Customer Allegedly Found In Her Sandwich
Unfortunately, over time, customers have found some pretty gross things in their fast food orders. There was the New York man who said he found a bloody bandage on his pizza from Pizza Hut (via Times Union) and the McDonald's customer from Tennessee who claimed to find a nail in his biscuit (per The Tennessean).
I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal
The first MrBeast Burger restaurant saw hundreds of fans during its opening weekend, filling its megamall location. It likely wasn't for the food.
Cars 108
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0