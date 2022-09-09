ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s

McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Arby's Has Good News For Fans Of Its Popular Cheesesteak

There are so many popular foods in America that started out as local or regional favorites that eventually made their way to other parts of the country — even if the versions that ended up being sold aren't quite authentic. Just take Taco Bell. The founder Glen Bell tasted a crispy taco at Mexican restaurant Mitla in San Bernardino, California, and created his own rendition of it or Taco Bell, per the BBC. When Taco Bell's success skyrocketed, its crunchy tacos became the widespread default.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Burton, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Mashed

Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Bathrooms? Mashed Fans Weigh In - Exclusive Survey

Whether you prefer regional fast food restaurants or national chains, you're probably looking at a couple of factors before you decide where to get your meal: cheap cost, taste, quality, and perhaps most importantly, hygiene. Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the old saying goes. While many fast food restaurants have strict hygiene and cleanliness policies to ensure both the health and comfort of the customer, there's one place that some customers may never be comfortable enough to enter no matter how clean it is — the restroom.
RESTAURANTS
Cars 108

Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?

Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Irvine
Person
Bob Seger
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy