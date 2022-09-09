Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Orange County Rockers The Garden Are Wild, Wacky—And Totally Undeniable
“I’ve always liked the word ‘horseshit’,” declares Wyatt Shears, with all the certainty that one had better summon in making such a simple statement. “It’s a strong word, honestly,” cosigns Fletcher Shears, his twin brother and bandmate in the wild and wooly Southern California art punk duo The Garden. They first visited the h-word in 2018, on the guttural, emoticon-titled track “: ( ”—pronounced “sad face”–with Wyatt shout-singing, “We all make mistakes / And one of mine was putting up with the horseshit.” The boys returned to the term just last week, dropping Horseshit on Route 66, their fifth album, opening another chapter for one of the more breathtakingly original, witty and anything-goes experimentalist outfits of the past ten years. “There’s some nostalgia in the word as well,” Wyatt continues. “Yeah, it reminds me of a word an older person might say, like, ‘Aw, horseshit!’” adds Fletcher with a laugh. Twins, it seems, really can complete each other’s sentences.
latitude38.com
Sailboat Meets Beach at Dana Point
Dana Point in Southern California is no stranger to sailing, with one of its most famous (but sadly deceased) ships, the tall ship replica Pilgrim, having called the area home for many years. Sadly Pilgrim sank at her dock in 2020. On Saturday, Dana Point lost another sailboat, this time off the beach. Our friend Mitch Perkins was cruising social media sailing pages over the weekend when he came across this post on Reddit. It appears from the video, and the comments, that the person on board was having a lovely day, fishing off Dana Point… until he realized he was in the wrong spot.
Maryland Daily Record
Synyster Gates Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Real Name/Full Name Brian Elwin Haner Jr. Birth Place: Long Beach, California, United States. Siblings: McKenna Haner, Brent Haner. Wife/Spouse Name: Michelle DiBenedetto (m. 2010) Kids/Children Name: Nicolangelo and Monroe. Profession: Musician, songwriter, guitarist. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: September 2022. Synyster Gates, aka Syn, is a prominent musician...
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park Gets Its First Electronic Dance Music Concert
The City of Monterey Park, in partnership with Monterey Park Arts Collective (MPAC), announces its first-ever Electric Park. This free concert, featuring DJ/Producers playing Electronic Dance Music, is focused on bringing people together to provide a positive activity that will enhance their lives. Monterey Park residents have expressed a desire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
SoCal to see muggy conditions again Tuesday as Kay begins to move on
The extreme heat and rain have left Southern California but some of the humidity will stick around for at least one more day.
State Won’t Let Garden Grove Walk Away from One of Area’s Last Open Green Spaces
The community’s big open green dream refuses to die in Garden Grove. In March, city officials pulled the plug on the would-be redevelopment of one of central Orange County’s last open green spaces between two built-out and park poor cities. It’s called the Willowick Golf Course, all 104...
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South LA, reps confirm
LOS ANGELES - Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died at the hospital after a shooting at a Los Angeles staple in broad daylight. According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken' N Waffles around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localemagazine.com
From Oktoberfest to Pumpkin Patches, Here Are 7 OC Happenings You Won’t Want to Miss This Fall
Just because school’s back in session doesn’t mean the fun has to end. With a plethora of events in Orange County this October, your problem might be choosing which ones to miss out on. And with that perfect SoCal weather here to stay, we have all the more reason to embrace fall as if it’s still summer. From beer festivals to Halloween festivities, OC is teeming with quality entertainment that is sure to please people of all ages. So if you’re a fan of upcoming films, authentic Barvarian pretzels or fair festivities, here’s our lineup of seven events we’re looking forward to in Orange County this fall! Orange County Events.
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
anaheimobserver.com
Anaheim May Buy Red-Tagged Covered Wagon Motel As Part Of Beach Boulevard Improvement
Tomorrow night, the Anaheim City Council will vote on a $6.6 million proposal to purchase the red-tagged Covered Wagon Motel on Beach Boulevard as part of its ongoing efforts to revitalize the troubled corridor and West Anaheim in general. The city intends to re-develop the property as a mixed-use development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCET
A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights
Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
The Lights Get Brighter Around Anaheim’s Edison Community After Residents Speak Out
The streets around Edison Park in Anaheim are brighter. The changes to the neighborhood come after years of calls from residents for lighting improvements. Too late for Juan Carlos Reynaga, a 17-year old neighborhood teen shot and killed on a dimly lit street in July. But the scores of local...
NBC Los Angeles
Porto's Bakery to Open New Location in Downtown Disney
One of SoCal's most popular bakeries will soon be opening its doors at Downtown Disney. Porto’s Bakery and Café announced on Sunday that they will be opening a new location in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim. The popular Cuban café chain currently has six locations in Southern...
Autoweek.com
Our 50 Favorites from the Japanese Classic Car Show in California
After 2021's last-minute stopgap setting on the hard asphalt at Angels' Stadium in Anaheim, the Japanese Classic Car Show returned to its Long Beach home again, rolling onto the green grass of Marina Green Park as what was left of Hurricane Kay spun away form the California coast and wheeled back out into the frothy green Pacific. It was a lovely setting, with the yacht harbor on one side and the front straight of the Long Beach Grand Prix on the other. In between were about 300 of your favorite Japanese cars from years gone by: Datsun 510s, Nissan Zs, Acuras NSX, Toyota Tercels, and Celicas, and many a mint motorcycle. Maybe you owned one or two or a dozen of those back in the day.
surfcityusa.com
Fall in Love with Huntington Beach This Fall
There's nothing like summer in Surf City USA®, but a myriad of can't miss events, oceanfront resort specials, wedding excitement, and crisp, colorful sunsets make Huntington Beach the best place to be through the upcoming fall season. Fall Events in Huntington Beach. Back to Top of List. ISA World...
Comments / 0