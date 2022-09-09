Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel
EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
whatcom-news.com
Relief from wildfire smoke’s impact on air quality could begin today (Sunday)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office said early Sunday, September 11th, that a transition to back to westerly winds was already beginning and is expected to increase during the remainder of the day. This is expected stop the flow of wildfire smoke from the east as well as push out smoke already in the area.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Yakima Herald Republic
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed because of Bolt Creek Fire with evacuations ordered
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area. The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.
whatcom-news.com
NWCAA: Some Whatcom County areas could be spared the worse of the wildfire smoke
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued an air quality forecast this morning, Saturday, September 10th, in line with their current Stage 1 air quality burn ban in Island, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Air quality is forecast Saturday to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY...
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke: How to protect yourself, your home from hazardous air quality
Air quality has become a major concern for Western Washington as smoke from nearby wildfires begins to blanket itself over the Puget Sound region. Health experts at the University of Washington have shared some helpful information to keep people safe, and their homes smoke-free. According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's...
KUOW
Why waters around Oak Harbor will turn red, briefly
Don't be alarmed if you see the water around Whidbey Island turning red over the next week. Washington state's health department will be dying the waters red on Sept. 12 for a targeted wastewater study. Officials are aiming to evaluate wastewater movement near the new Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility. The dye is being added to treated wastewater so it can be followed as it moves out into the open environment.
Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA
A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
Whatcom County wildfires still burning, as weekend wind forecast whips up Red Flag warning
The Department of Natural Resources says this the winds in this weekend’s forecast “hearken to the east wind event” that fanned flames in 2020.
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it...
knkx.org
Port of Everett unveils Blue Heron Slough - one of the region’s largest estuary restorations
Puget Sound has lost most of its estuaries – the nutrient-rich, marshy lands where rivers meet the sea and fresh water mixes with salt from the ocean. Industry has filled them with docks and ports and farms. Yet, juvenile salmon and other endangered marine species need them to survive.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
whatcom-news.com
Power outage follows car vs pole crash on Northwest Drive
FERNDALE, Wash. — Nearby residents are reporting a power outage in the area of Northwest Drive and W Laurel Road after first responders were dispatched about 7:35am on Monday, September 12th, to a report of a car versus pole crash at that location. Initial radioed reports from the scene...
36-year-old Jacob M. Saville Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
The officials stated that at around 12:30 a.m. a collision occurred at the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive. Police found a Ford F 150 pickup truck knocked over a light pole. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department.
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A downtown Bellingham restaurant that shut down temporarily has decided not to reopen
The restaurant is among several that have recently closed in Whatcom County.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
