Don't be alarmed if you see the water around Whidbey Island turning red over the next week. Washington state's health department will be dying the waters red on Sept. 12 for a targeted wastewater study. Officials are aiming to evaluate wastewater movement near the new Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility. The dye is being added to treated wastewater so it can be followed as it moves out into the open environment.

OAK HARBOR, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO