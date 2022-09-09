ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel

EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
Relief from wildfire smoke’s impact on air quality could begin today (Sunday)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office said early Sunday, September 11th, that a transition to back to westerly winds was already beginning and is expected to increase during the remainder of the day. This is expected stop the flow of wildfire smoke from the east as well as push out smoke already in the area.
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed because of Bolt Creek Fire with evacuations ordered

Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area. The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.
Why waters around Oak Harbor will turn red, briefly

Don't be alarmed if you see the water around Whidbey Island turning red over the next week. Washington state's health department will be dying the waters red on Sept. 12 for a targeted wastewater study. Officials are aiming to evaluate wastewater movement near the new Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility. The dye is being added to treated wastewater so it can be followed as it moves out into the open environment.
Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA

A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
Power outage follows car vs pole crash on Northwest Drive

FERNDALE, Wash. — Nearby residents are reporting a power outage in the area of Northwest Drive and W Laurel Road after first responders were dispatched about 7:35am on Monday, September 12th, to a report of a car versus pole crash at that location. Initial radioed reports from the scene...
